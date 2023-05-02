Brittney Griner Celebrates Her Freedom At Her First Met Gala

Freedom looked good on Brittney Griner during Monday’s Met Gala.

The basketball star beamed while attending the biggest event in the fashion world just four months after being released from a Russian prison.

Griner shined her way down the red carpet in a champagne suit and matching turtleneck, both custom-designed by Calvin Klein. At her side, wife Cherelle wore a chic white column dress with diamond accessories.

The event marked a major moment for the couple, who wed in 2019.

Cherelle Griner told Vogue she felt beyond blessed to be with her spouse, saying, “This time last year, I was missing my wife, so to have her right here, to be in this moment—breathtaking.”

Brittney and Cherelle Griner attend the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, 2023, in New York City.

Griner was returned to the U.S. in a prisoner swap late last year, nearly 10 months after she was arrested at the Moscow airport for having vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

The WNBA pro spoke to reporters about her extended detention for the first time in late April.

“I’m no stranger to hard times,” an emotional Griner told the press. “Just digging deep. You’re going to be faced with adversities in life. This was a pretty big one. I just relied on my hard work to get through it.”

The star is currently writing a memoir about what she called her “unfathomable” experience that is set to be published by Alfred A. Knopf in the spring of 2024.

