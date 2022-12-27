Brittney Griner biggest sports story of the year: 'She's really special'| Opinion

Mike Freeman, USA TODAY
·4 min read

The reason Brittney Griner is the sports story of the year, isn't solely because of her bravery while being "wrongfully detained" in Russia. It isn't just that she became a symbol of strength that unified large swaths of the sports world and beyond. It isn't just because of the love story that is her wife, Cherelle, who fought relentlessly to free her. It isn't only because of the success of American diplomacy that saw her as a human being and worked tirelessly to secure her release.

It is all those things but perhaps one of the biggest reasons Griner is the sports story of the year is because of what she still represents: the gender pay gap.

The joy of Griner being home has overshadowed why she was in Russia in the first place.

"The reality is, she's over there because of a gender issue — pay inequity," said Nneka Ogwumike, the head of the WNBA players union, in an April interview with ABC's Good Morning America.

"We go over there to supplement our incomes," she said, "and quite frankly, we go over there to maintain our game."

This photo provided by the U.S. Army shows WNBA star Brittney Griner arriving at Kelly Field in San Antonio following her release in a prisoner swap with Russia on Dec. 9, 2022.
This photo provided by the U.S. Army shows WNBA star Brittney Griner arriving at Kelly Field in San Antonio following her release in a prisoner swap with Russia on Dec. 9, 2022.

The pay gap in America between men and women is stark, as NPR notes, with annual earnings in 2020 for women just 82.3 percent of what men earned. It's even worse in the WNBA. The NBA base salary is over $5 million while the base salary in the WNBA is approximately $120,000. The WNBA says its top players can earn more than $700,000 with base salary, bonuses and other compensation.

The WNBA season is shorter at 36 games (the NBA has an 82-game season) but that type of disparity is still grotesque.

Making more money, and being able to play more games, thus keeping her skills sharp in the off-season, is at the root of why Griner went to Russia. If you think she shouldn't have gone because of the danger, or shouldn't have brought vape cartridges into the country, you have to understand that the perceived threat that Russia presented for foreigners wasn't always the way it is now.

More: Brittney Griner says she 'intends to play' basketball for Mercury in the WNBA this season

More: Nobody is ‘doing backflips’: White House defends Griner swap with Russian arms dealer Bout

More: Brittney Griner dunks in first workout since release from Russian prison

In other words, Griner did what American business people have done in Russia for decades. She saw the possibility of making extra money, weighed the risk, and decided that risk was low. If Griner was making fairer wages, she wouldn't have needed to take that chance.

Jamison Firestone, an anti-corruption activist, was a lawyer in Russia when in 2009 an accountant named Sergei Magnitsky uncovered a massive tax fraud scheme involving Russian government officials. Those officials accused Magnitsky of the same crimes and threw him in prison where he later died. Firestone and others in the coming years pushed for sanctions against human rights abusers with the result being the Magnitsky Act.

Firestone has dedicated his life to fighting government corruption, particularly involving Vladamir Putin, and he is the perfect person to ask if there was a lesson from Griner's detention and subsequent release. His response is one of the most thoughtful and heartfelt of any quote you will ever read about the entire Griner ordeal.

"Lesson? I’m not sure there is one. Or perhaps there are many," Firestone told USA TODAY Sports. "I worked in Russia for 18 years and I used to say the great thing about Russia is that the perceived risk is so much higher than the actual risk.  And so you get paid incredibly well without really risking anything.  But I was wrong. My first law partner was shot and killed, my second was imprisoned, tortured and killed, and I ended up running for my life, leaving everything I had worked for behind.

"Brittney just wanted to play basketball. She was offered a great deal, seemingly risk free, and ended up in prison for 10 months just so a dictator could free an arms trafficker.

"I think that says a lot about what Russia has become under Mr. Putin. That we made this trade says a lot about what America has remained. We put love over hate, or fear, and did the right thing. I’m glad she is home, and I’m proud she is going to fight for Paul Whelan’s release. She’s really special, and not just inside the world of sports."

This story is the most important sports story of the year because Griner is so many things: hero, survivor, Olympian, professional athlete, wife, and an American.

But she is something else. She's a symbol of a problem that's existed for centuries and still does to this day.

In some ways the Griner story is over but when it comes to fighting gender income inequality, it's only just beginning.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brittney Griner biggest sports story of the year after Russia release

Latest Stories

  • The search for a new Broncos head coach

    The Broncos have named veteran coach Jerry Rosburg the interim coach. The team let players know in a Monday meeting. Sources confirmed that Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero was offered the interim spot and elected to stay as defensive coordinator over the final two weeks. General Manager George Patron will remain in place, but CEO Greg Penner will lead the search for the team's fifth coach since they won Super Bowl 50 in 2016. Teams with vacancies are permitted to contact coaching candidates now.

  • Japanese firms sign multi-year agreements to buy LNG from Oman, U.S.

    Japanese companies have inked several deals to receive liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies, with an up to 10 years basic agreement reached with Oman LNG and a 20 year deal signed with U.S.-based Venture Global on Tuesday. Global LNG supply has been tight since Russia invaded Ukraine and cut gas supply flows to Europe, leading European nations to import record amounts of LNG cargoes, straining global supplies and elevating prices. Top Japanese electricity generator JERA, and trading houses Mitsui & Co and Itochu Corp all signed supply deals with Oman LNG for a total of 2.35 million tonnes per year, state news agency ONA reported on Tuesday.

  • Cherelle Griner on Wife Brittney's Emotional Homecoming After Release from Russia: 'We're Holding on Tight'

    Now that the WNBA star is finally back home, the spouses are savoring each moment and embracing the journey ahead

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild-card berth. Green Bay still needs additional help to overtake Washington (7-7-1), but finished December with three consecutive wins. "I don’t think we’ve struggle

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Embiid, Harden help 76ers blow by Knicks to win 8th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 35 points, James Harden had 29 points and 13 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers blew by the New York Knicks in the final quarter, extending their winning streak to eight games with a 119-112 victory Sunday. Georges Niang hit four 3-pointers in Philadelphia's fourth-quarter surge and finished with 16 points, while De’Anthony Melton added 15 as the 76ers got off to a good start on a four-game road trip after sweeping a seven-game homestand. The Sixers never led t

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Jaguars DL Smoot out for season with torn Achilles tendon

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, who is tied for the team lead with five sacks, is out for the remainder of the season after tearing the Achilles tendon in his right leg Thursday night at the New York Jets. Smoot made the announcement on social media Saturday, one day after coach Doug Pederson said the Jaguars were awaiting test results. “I'm disappointed that I won't be able to finish the season on the field alongside my brothers as we fight for a

  • Canada's breakout sports stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the future

    As 2023 approaches, a look back at some of the success stories in Canadian sports warrants recognition for the exciting new stars of the future. The Canadian Press dives into Canada’s breakout stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the years to come. SUMMER MCINTOSH, SWIMMING The Toronto native wasn’t an unknown entering 2022, but McIntosh brightened her star on just about every stage she could. After an Olympic showing that saw her finish fourth in two events last year, the 16-year-old picked

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim