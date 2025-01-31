Brittingham leads UT Arlington against Utah Tech after 25-point game

UT Arlington Mavericks (11-7, 6-1 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-14, 1-5 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes on Utah Tech after Avery Brittingham scored 25 points in UT Arlington's 62-58 win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Trailblazers are 4-6 on their home court. Utah Tech ranks ninth in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 73.9 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Mavericks are 6-1 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Utah Tech is shooting 36.6% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 39.5% UT Arlington allows to opponents. UT Arlington has shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Utah Tech have averaged.

The Trailblazers and Mavericks match up Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Isaacson is averaging 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Trailblazers. Ellie Taylor is averaging 10.3 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Koi Love is shooting 53.6% and averaging 17.8 points for the Mavericks. Taliyah Clark is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 1-9, averaging 55.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 11.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press