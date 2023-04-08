The Britten Sinfonia thrillingly invoked the cosmic urgency of Bach’s St John Passion

The Britten Sinfonia, here performing at the Barbican in 2017 - Rhydian Peters

Bloodied but unbowed, the Britten Sinfonia – deprived of all its Arts Council of England funding at a stroke – just goes on making great music. Last night it appeared at the Barbican with the choir of Merton College Oxford and a cast of mostly young soloists for one of the great musical retellings of the Easter story, Bach’s St. John Passion.

It has one of the great beginnings in music, the basses throbbing like the heart of some penitent sinner, the oboes keening dolefully above, while the choir hurls out its affirmation “Lord, show us you have conquered death”. On the page the words seem triumphant but the music sounds panic-stricken, as if the victory might actually be in doubt.

It was all in place but somehow this opening didn’t quite seize me by the throat as it should. The choir, the newest choral foundation in Oxford and the only one to have sopranos in place of boy trebles were fresh-voiced and impassioned as ever, but those rushing notes didn’t have the implacable clarity they needed.

As the drama unfolded one could discern that all the elements of a fine performance were there, in particular the two central roles. Young tenor Gwilym Bowen was winningly fervent as the Evangelist who tells the story, and bass Michael Mofidian as Christ had the gravelly voice and stoical presence that marked him out as the immoveable, imperturbable centre of the drama. But the elements took a while to cohere. In the opening scenes where Christ is betrayed and then arrested in the garden, the pacing seemed a little rushed.

Eventually, under the firm but gentle guiding hand of violinist Jacqueline Shave – making her final appearance as the leader of the Britten Sinfonia – everything settled, and the performance began to glow. The trial scene in this Passion is famously urgent, and it often rushes by in a fever, each number treading on the heels of the one before.

Here the pacing was subtly varied, and certain details stood out from the flow, as if they were momentarily surrounded by a halo. These came often in the exchanges between Christ and Pontius Pilate, played by Malachy Frame who was psychologically the subtlest singer on stage. When he asked his prisoner, “Where are you from?” you could feel the Roman’s half-suppressed sense that this man standing before him really had something divine about him. Michael Mofidian’s enunciation of Christ’s death had a similar luminous stillness.

Surrounding these were the purely human responses to these awe-inspiring events: mezzo-soprano Anita Montserrat’s delicate rendition of the aria “It is finished”, soprano Rachel Redmond’s ecstatic “Dissolve My Heart”, and that extraordinary aria where Malachy Frame and the choir urged us to fly to the suffering Christ’s side, while the violins thrillingly evoked a sense of cosmic urgency. It really made us feel that this “flight” cannot be too fast, and that the fate of the world is at stake. It was one of the moments when this performance really hit the heights.