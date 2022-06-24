Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Snap Cute Photo with Daughter Sterling on Sunny Boat Outing

Georgia Slater
2 min read
In this article:
  • Patrick Mahomes
    Patrick Mahomes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Just traveling the world with these two
Just traveling the world with these two

Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes love traveling the world with their little girl!

The 26-year-old fitness trainer, who is currently expecting her second baby with the NFL star, posted a sweet series of photos Thursday of the couple with their 15-month-old daughter Sterling Skye from a day out on the water.

In the cute snaps, Brittany holds baby Sterling against her hip while Patrick, 26, stands behind the pair. The parents both sport sunglasses for the sunny boat outing while Sterling looks too cute in a light blue ruffled dress.

"Just traveling the world with these two❤️," Brittany captioned the family photos.

The soon-to-be mom of two later shared an adorable shot on her Instagram Story of Sterling playing outside in a floral swimsuit and orange oversized sunhat.

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes Instagram

RELATED: Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Cradles Baby Bump in Sweet Photo on Vacation with Patrick Mahomes

"Ok please stop growing now 😭😭😭," she wrote alongside the photo.

Earlier this week, Brittany shared a series of photos on Instagram of her and husband Patrick as she showed off her baby bump in a summery white dress.

The couple posed in front of a beautiful beachside sunset while Brittany cradled her bump and Patrick wrapped his arms around her stomach.

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

In a second snap, Patrick and Brittany shared a sweet kiss in front of the ocean. Brittany simply captioned the photos with a tropical beach emoji while Patrick dropped a string of heart emojis in the comments.

In late May, the couple revealed that Brittany is pregnant with their second child in joint Instagram posts. The announcement of the newest addition to the family came just two months after Brittany and Patrick got married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

