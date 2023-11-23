Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Gives Brother Bronze a Kiss in Sweet Thanksgiving Photo

Two-year-old Sterling Skye and 11-month-old Patrick "Bronze" Lavon dressed in Thanksgiving-themed attire

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are spending quality time together as a family this Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, the Kansas City Current co-owner and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shared photos from their Thanksgiving celebrations, which included a family photo with daughter Sterling Skye, 2, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 11 months.

"Happy Thanksgiving🧡🦃🤎," Brittany captioned her post, which featured a sweet snap of Sterling giving her baby brother a hug and kiss.

In another picture, Bronze is captured giggling in an orange "gobble gobble gobble" shirt alongside Sterling, who is wearing plaid pants and a fun turkey top, as the kids sat on the kitchen counter together.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Earlier this month, the couple got cozy in SKIMS pajamas in photos from their family's holiday campaign for the brand.

“This is our first campaign as a family, and shooting for SKIMS all together was an awesome moment,” Patrick shared in a statement about the shoot. “I’m all about comfort and these sets will be my go-to at home all season.”

In one photo, the energetic kids hung upside down from each of their parent's arms, laughing in their matching buffalo plaid as the shot was captured. Dressed in an all-black look, Brittany smiled wide for the camera as big sister Sterling reached over and hugged Bronze, with Patrick smiling at the scene.

There was also a mother-daughter shot, where the two laughed as they wore logo-printed holiday pajamas, perched on a giant teddy bear as Brittany hugged Sterling.

Earlier this year, Brittany shared her reflections on mom life along with some shots from a family photo shoot as she soaked up her new normal as a mom of two.

"Mom. Part of my purpose and my main priority. These two have impacted my life and I cherish every last second with them. They make all my days the best days," she captioned the set of photos.

"Never could I have imagined having two of the most perfect little additions to our family. I love them beyond anything I could ever say and I'm so so so thankful to be their mama. I knew becoming a mom was gonna be amazing but man have they have made it better than I could have ever thought🥹💕."

