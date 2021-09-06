Brittany Matthews Shares Snaps of Baby Sterling Cuddling with Dogs Steel and Silver: 'My 3 Babies'

Brittany Matthews, Sterling Skye

Brittany Matthews/Instagram (2)

Sterling Skye loves her furry siblings!

On Monday, Brittany Matthews shared several photos to her Instagram Story of her 6-month-old daughter Sterling cuddling with their two family dogs, Steel and Silver.

In the cute snaps, the large dogs keep baby Sterling company as she lays on the ground in a red onesie and matching socks.

"My 3 babies❤️," Matthews, 26, captioned one of the snaps.

In the second two pictures, Sterling, whom Matthews shares with fiancé Patrick Mahomes, comfortably rests her head against Silver's back.

"These 2 are besties❤️," Matthews says of Sterling and Silver, adding on the following slide, "If this doesn't make your day idk what will 🥺😍"

Last month, Matthews opened up about her life as a new mom during a fan Q&A on her Instagram Story.

The former athlete, who welcomed her daughter in February, spoke about sharing mostly positive moments of the experience after a follower said, "Post the momma struggles too, we know you have them. You post as if it's always perfect."

"Yes I have them. But I choose not to talk about them on here," Matthews explained. "That's my own personal choice. I try not to make everything seem perfect, I'm sorry if I do, cause you're right that's not the case about everything."

In another slide, Matthews shared, "I get the whole 'How do you do it' alot [sic]," and said her response is usually: "I just do! You learn & figure things out as you go! No time to feel sorry for myself and get down! I have always been a figure it out and keep going type of person!"

"You got this. Go to sleep ealier [sic], get more rest, drink a coffee lol, eat right, drink lots of water, fuel your body with what it needs, so it can do what you need!!" she added.