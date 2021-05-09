Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes Mark Her First Mother's Day with Their Daughter Sterling

Brittany Matthews is having the best first Mother's Day with baby girl Sterling Skye!

On Sunday, the new mom, who welcomed her now-11-week-old daughter on Feb. 20 with fiancé Patrick Mahomes, shared sweet photos of their baby girl. "Dear Sterling, thank you for making me a mommy and being the biggest blessing EVER, Mommy & Daddy love you more then [sic] you will ever understand," Matthews wrote.

The mom of one also thanked her own mother. "Dear Mom, thank you for always being the best mom and role model I could ask for!" she said.

Mahomes, also 25, shared a tribute to Matthews as well, writing on Instagram, "Happy 1st Mother's Day!"

RELATED: How Celebrities Are Celebrating Mother's Day 2021

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

RELATED: Brittany Matthews Says Working Out Has 'Not Been a Huge Priority' Since Welcoming Baby Sterling

Days after Sterling's birth, Matthews wrote on Instagram that she was "sure glad she came a few days early."

"We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right," she wrote at the time. "I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her."

Speaking to her followers in a video on her Instagram Story in late March, she thanked fans for their support as she entered parenthood.

"I have a new daughter and life has been crazy lately. But I just wanted to get on here and say that you guys have been just the sweetest ever commenting on all my posts saying that I look so good and like I haven't had a baby, and I just want you guys to know that I appreciate y'all," she said.

Matthews added, "I appreciate all the positive, sweet people that I have here on my platform. Y'all are just the greatest and I just wanted to say thank you and that I love you guys."