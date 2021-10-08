Brittany Matthews' Daughter Sterling Wears 'Boss Baby' Onesie as Mom Jokes It's 'The Truth'

Brittany Matthews Instagram

Brittany Matthews Instagram; Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Sterling Skye is showing her family who's boss!

On Thursday, Brittany Matthews shared an adorable picture of her 7-month-old daughter sporting a pink onesie reading "Boss Baby" as she sits in a booster seat on top of the kitchen counter. The new mom shares her daughter with fiancé Patrick Mahomes, 26.

Matthews, 26, teases that the phrase on Sterling's onesie is "the truth," drawing an arrow on the slide pointing to her daughter's outfit.

In the sweet photo, posted to Matthews' Instagram Story, Sterling looks up at the camera with her big blue eyes while waving her arms in the air.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany Matthews Instagram

Brittany Matthews Instagram; Paras Griffin/Getty Images

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes Cradles Daughter Sterling in Leopard Print Baby Carrier — See the Sweet Photo!

Matthews and Mahomes recently celebrated 7 months with their little girl, with Matthews sharing new photos of Sterling to her Instagram Story.

In the snaps, baby Sterling smiles in her high chair while holding a teething toy in her mouth. The little one looks too cute in her purple gingham bib with her big blue eyes looking into the camera.

"Can't believe my girl turned 7 months yesterday 😭😭😭," Matthews wrote alongside a photo of her daughter.

Brittany Matthews Instagram

Brittany Matthews Instagram

On the next slide, the mom of one added, "This girl makes everyday [sic] worth it and just fills my heart with so much love ❤️🥺"

Mahomes and Matthews set a 2022 wedding date in March but did not reveal their venue or spill specific details about their plans at the time. In a July interview with PEOPLE, Mahomes said he's envisioning a big role for Sterling when he and Matthews tie the knot.

"She'll be, I think, a little over a year old by the time the wedding happens ... so hopefully she'll be able to be the flower girl and be able to be walking by then and do all that cool stuff," he said. "But she'll be a part of the wedding no matter what."