Brittany Mahomes Wears a Sheer Metallic Mini Dress While Celebrating Her “SI Swimsuit” Debut in Vegas

The NFL wife paired her dress with silver heels and a matching handbag

Frazer Harrison/Getty Brittany Mahomes.

Brittany Mahomes can make the whole place shimmer!

A day before the 2024 Super Bowl, where her husband, Patrick Mahomes, and his team the Kansas City Chiefs will play against the San Francisco 49ers, Brittany, 28, attended an event held by Sports Illustrated at the XS Nightclub located inside Wynn Las Vegas.

For her night out on Saturday, Brittany wore a chic metallic mini dress with sheer panels, which she paired with silver heels and a matching handbag.

The mom of two was later photographed rocking a varsity jacket while posing for photos on the red carpet at the event, which also saw Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Miles Teller and others in attendance.

The black outerwear featured the Sports Illustrated logo on the back and had various Vegas-themed imagery patched onto the sleeves.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Brittany Mahomes.

Earlier this week, Brittany made her SI debut as a 2024 Rookie in a Baywatch-themed swimsuit shoot that was photographed by Derek Kettela.

The full spread has not yet been revealed yet, as it will be featured in the 60th-anniversary issue, which will be published in May.

Brittany spoke with Sports Illustrated at the event on Saturday night, where she said that getting to take part in the photoshoot was "incredible."

"I never could've dreamed of something like this, and I'm just completely honored and humbled," she added. "And I'm just super excited to be a part of this family."

Patrick McDermott/Getty Brittany Mahomes.

Brittany and husband Patrick, 28, arrived in Vegas earlier this week, ahead of the Chiefs matchup against the 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII.

She previously tagged Patrick and thanked him “for being the most supportive husband" in a caption written over a photo she shared on her Instagram Story from her SI shoot.

Brittany went on to describe her experience working with SI as “nothing short of amazing," as she gave thanks to the shoot and styling team, calling them, “ALL AMAZING PEOPLE.”

The couple, who share a daughter, Sterling Skye, and son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, recently attended a dinner at Carversteak on Friday night, which was held to celebrate Brittany's swimsuit spread.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off in Super Bowl LVIII, airing on CBS on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET.



