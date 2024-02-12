Brittany Mahomes Traded Her Red Latex Jumpsuit For a Cutout Mini Dress at the Super Bowl After Party

Ryan Kang/Getty Images

A latex jumpsuit is hot, but it's not exactly sweat-proof. Perhaps that's why Brittany Mahomes swapped out her sexy Super Bowl look for something a bit more breathable for the after party.

On February 11, Mahomes arrived at Allegiant Stadium to cheer on husband Patrick Mahomes in a strapless red latex jumpsuit complete with a corseted top and pants embellished with their last name and his jersey number, 15.

Though she avoided the cold with a full-length white fur coat, the former professional soccer player rushed the field after the Chiefs' big win in just her jumpsuit and white booties like a true fashion girly.

However, when it came time to celebrate their big win alongside Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas, Mahomes changed into a little black minidress featuring geometrical cutouts across her chest, sternum, and abs. She paired her second look with knee-high black leather boots, keeping her long blonde hair in the half-up-half-down style she wore throughout the game.

Page Six shared multiple photos of the Mahomes couple enjoying there evening, including a sweet shot of Mahomes and Swift, who reunited at the party after watching their men play from separate suites. You can see the shots here.

At one point during the big bash, Mahomes even convinced Cowboys fan Post Malone to don a Chiefs jacket while performing for the crowd—much to the joy of spectators, who could be heard chanting her name.

“If anyone could get Posty out of him Cowboys gear, it’s got to be Britt,” one fan responded to the video on TikTok, while another wrote, “Seriously, I want to be besties with Brittany Mahomes.”

Given the amount of unjustified hate often sent Brittany Mahomes way, it's refreshing seeing her celebrated in this way. Congratulations to the Mahomes family and all of Chiefs Kingdom.

