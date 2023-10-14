Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift Reportedly Have ‘Grown Fairly Close’ Quickly

Perry Knotts - Getty Images

Since Taylor Swift started seeing Kansas City Chief's player Travis Kelce, she's acquired a whole new crew including quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes. The new gal pals have been seen hanging together while watching games, and Brittany attended a dinner in New York City with Swift alongside the pop star's friends Blake Lively and Sophie Turner. The friendship is new, but has grown quickly according to a source speaking with US Weekly.

“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time,” the insider claimed. “Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great.”

Patrick and Kelce are friends as well as teammates, and the Mahomes apparently are “huge fans” of Swift. Like Kelce, they attended Swift's Eras Tour concert while she was in Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium this summer. Kelce has said that he attempted to get his number to Swift while at her concert, but she didn't seem to take notice until he invited her to one of his games. She has since been to three, seated with Brittany or Kelce's mother, Donna.

“The fact that Patrick and Travis are best friends makes things even better,” the source went on. “They’re having a blast and love cheering on their men together.”

In early October, Swift and Brittany watched the Jets game against the Chiefs at the MetLife stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. With them were Lively, Turner, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, Sabrina Carpenter, and Hugh Jackman. On Thursday, October 12, Brittany and Swift embraced during the Chiefs game against the Broncos during the second quarter, seemingly in celebration of a game play.

After the game, it looks like Swift spent the night with Kelce. Pictures shared by the Daily Mail show her security vehicle parked outside his mansion on Friday morning.

