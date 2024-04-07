Brittany Mahomes Takes ‘Big Day Trip’ with Daughter Sterling and Son Bronze — See the Photos!

The mom of two brought her kids along on a short getaway she shared in footage posted Saturday, April 6

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes and her children Bronze and Sterling

Brittany Mahomes is going on a day trip with her kids!

On Saturday, April 6, the mom of two, 28, posted sweet footage on her Instagram Stories of her on a “big day trip” with her 3-year-old daughter Sterling Skye, as her son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, 16 months, tagged along for the outing.

In the first video shared, which she captioned, “Mama & Sterling day,” Brittany filmed Sterling as she sat on a private plane and tucked into a croissant as they made their way to their destination.

“Cheese! Big day trip with my girl,” Brittany, who is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, said behind the camera.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany posted footage of her flying out on a day trip with her kids on Saturday

Their trip destination was revealed in a following photo as Sterling stood outdoors at a place tagged Whitehouse City Park in Whitehouse, TX. The family came, Brittany explained, to celebrate Sterling and Bronze’s cousin’s birthday there.

“Went to mama’s old stomping grounds today to celebrate her cousin🥺🤍,” she wrote in the caption.

Sterling sported a cute and colorful outfit for the trip as she was snapped wearing a purple and white shell-printed tee and matching purple shorts, topped off with a pair of glittery bright blue heart-shaped sunglasses.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram The mom of two traveled to Texas to celebrate a young relative's birthday

The 3-year-old was next seen joined by her cousin Lexi and a couple of other young girls in a collage of photos posted as the group gathered around her cousin’s birthday cake and hung out together.

“Happy Birthday sweet Lexi Girl🤍,” Brittany wrote in the caption, referring to her kids’ cousin.

Bronze made an appearance next alongside his mom and sister in a second video as the trio snacked on snow cones while sitting on a bench outside.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany then treated son Bronze and daughter Sterling to some snow cones

After feeding Bronze a spoonful, Brittany said, “snow cone approved.” She then panned the camera over to Sterling and laughed as she filmed her daughter taking a bite of hers while sitting beside the pair.

Sterling was snapped in a final shot from the day trip standing outdoors again as she adjusted her heart-shaped sunglasses.

“The most perfect girl in the whole wide world 🥺🤍,” proud mom Brittany added in the caption.

Brittany and Patrick welcomed their daughter Sterling, on Feb. 20, 2021, and son, Bronze on Nov. 28, 2022. The childhood sweethearts tied the knot in March 2022.



