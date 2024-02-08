Brittany Mahomes Sizzles in Sexy Chiefs Red Swimsuits as She Reveals Rib Tattoos in “SI Swimsuit Debut”

The mom, former soccer player and wife of Patrick Mahomes was announced as a 2024 Rookie for the magazine's 60th anniversary issue

Patrick McDermott/Getty Brittany Mahomes makes "Sports Illustrated Swim" debut as 2024 Rookie

Brittany Mahomes can turn any football stadium into her runway, especially when she's repping the Kansas City Chiefs’ team colors in the most glamorous way. Now, she’s taking her Chiefs pride to the beach in her sexiest red looks yet.

On Thursday, the 28-year-old Texas native — who is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut as a 2024 Rookie. She will feature in the magazine’s 60th anniversary issue, out in May.

Per MJ Day, SI Swim’s editor in chief, Brittany was selected because she’s the “epitome of a modern-day powerhouse.” Day adds in a statement: “Brittany’s journey has surpassed all expectations, inspiring others with her tenacity and unyielding determination.”

Related: Brittany Mahomes Pulls Off Another Style Win at Chiefs-Ravens Game: See Her Look!

While the spread isn’t officially out yet, fans can expect to see the mom of two (Brittany shares daughter Sterling Skye, who turns 3 on Feb. 20, and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 14 months with Patrick) modeling a collection of fiery swimsuits.

In a behind-the-scenes video of the photo shoot (captured by photographer Derek Kettela in San Pedro Ambergris Caye, Belize), Brittany models every swim look under the sun from a frilly two-piece to a teeny bikini topped with a knitted cowboy hat, an homage to her roots.

She even has a few Baywatch moments of her own, decked out in ruby one-pieces including a Mugler cutout suit.

The swim ‘fits not only show off Brittany's abs, but also the tattoo on her ribcage.

Rob Carr/Getty Brittany Mahomes

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” Brittany told SI Swim of her new gig, which comes days before the Chiefs play against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

Story continues

“I’m so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team,” she says, adding that “never in a million years” did she think the opportunity would come around.

In true form, Brittany was “unapologetically” herself on set, dancing on the sand and flashing her million-dollar smile — while also getting in a few sultry smizes.

Related: Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Root for Their Guys in Matching Custom Coats at Chiefs-Dolphins Game

“I want women to feel empowered to always be yourself, love yourself and feel confident in whatever you do, and I think SI Swimsuit does, too,” continues Brittany, who is also the co-owner of the Kansas City Current national women’s soccer team.

Related: Brittany Mahomes Is a Seasoned Pro When It Comes to Game-Day Style — See Her Latest Look!

With the Super Bowl right around the corner, we can expect Brittany to show up and show out wearing some seriously glam outfits.

As the football season has progressed, we’ve seen her rocking a lot of Chiefs-inspired coats, from her latest black-and-white trench emblazoned with Patrick’s jersey number on the collar to the custom Kristin Juszczyk-designed puffer she wore when twinning with Taylor Swift, who had her own dedicated to boyfriend Travis Kelce.

But, as the NFL excitement heads to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, it’s very possible that Brittany will ditch her outerwear in favor of a skin-baring option. And we definitely can't wait.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.