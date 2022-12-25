Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Son Bronze Wearing Pants with Dad Patrick's Face on Them

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews

Paras Griffin/Getty Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews

Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III is dad Patrick Mahomes' number one fan!

Over the weekend, Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story of herself with her newborn son in a suite at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Seattle Seahawks.

In the image, Bronze can be seen resting on Brittany's shoulder with his face hidden, while wearing pants with his famous father's likeness on them.

Other snaps Brittany, 27, shared on her Story from the Christmas Eve game included one of daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, meeting Santa Claus, and another of her mini-me posing with her while holding her mother's purse.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

On Sunday, Brittany continued to document her Christmas activities with a series of posts.

In one post on her feed, Brittany shared a selection of images of her family posing together in complimenting ensembles. "Merry Christmas from the Mahomes❤️💚🎄," she captioned the series, which shows Bronze wearing a red Santa Claus hat atop his head.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

On her Story, Brittany also shared a selection of images, including one of Patrick, 27, kissing her cheek, and another of Sterling in a new mini-golf cart she received as a gift. "New golfer in town! Had to be like Dada," Brittany captioned the latter shot.

Another image shows Brittany, Patrick and Sterling posing together in matching red and white patterned pajamas.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) after his son's birth, Patrick shared an update on how Sterling is adjusting to the family's new addition.

"She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that," the proud dad of two shared.

"She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her to don't throw him like a toy baby," he added with a laugh. "That's a real baby you got there."