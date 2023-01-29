Brittany Mahomes Shares Photo of Shoes Big Sis Sterling Wants Baby Bro Bronze to Wear 'Every Day'

https://www.instagram.com/stories/brittanylynne/3000005692938065608/. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram; ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes II (L) and Brittany Matthews attend The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)

Sterling Skye Mahomes is looking to style her baby brother for life!

On her Instagram Story Saturday, mom Brittany Mahomes shared a photo of her 2-month-old son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, wearing an adorable pair of brown loafers of which his 23-month-old sister apparently highly approves.

"Sterling wants him to wear these shoes every day," Brittany, 27, captioned the photo, along with two laughing emojis.

Given that the loafers are the focal point of the ensemble, the mom of two color-coordinated her baby boy's look by dressing him in a darling brown onesie with "Bronze" embroidered across the front.

She also showed off two mini-sized sportswear sets for her little one on her Instagram story, both personalized with "Mahomes" in a specially designed font.

Ever since Brittany and her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, welcomed their second child, Sterling has been on top of her big sister duties — something that Brittany has expressed joy to see.

"Just a little emotional today thinking about how blessed I am and how proud of this little angel I am," Brittany recently wrote, captioning a carousel of photos featuring her daughter posing with her and Patrick for a family maternity photoshoot.

"She has been doing so good as a big sister. She loves her brother so much [and] has been just the best little helper!!"

Brittany and Patrick, 27, welcomed Bronze on Nov. 28 after confirming to PEOPLE that they were expecting a baby boy in June 2022. Sterling made her debut on Feb. 20, 2021.

Five months after welcoming their first child into the world, Patrick told PEOPLE that being a father has "been awesome" and that he was "blessed to have a really, really good first baby."

While he says the responsibility of being a young superstar in the NFL undoubtedly brought on maturity, Patrick says fatherhood has helped him grow even more.

"Nothing's like having a kid," he said. "Having someone that you're going every single day knowing that you're trying to take care of."

He added, "It truly is an amazing feeling to know I get to go to work every single day for something and then get to come home and enjoy the time I get with them."