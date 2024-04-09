Brittany Mahomes Shares Cute Parenting First with Son Bronze: ‘When You Give a Kid an Oreo’

The Kansas City Current co-owner posted a cute clip of her 16-month-old son on her Instagram Stories

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty; Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes and her 16-month-old son Bronze

Brittany Mahomes is making sure to treat her kids!

On Monday, April 8, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 28, posted a clip on her Instagram Stories of her son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 16 months, eating his first ever Oreo.

“Hey, did you just put that whole Oreo in your mouth?" Brittany asked her son as he looked up.

“Say ah,” she continued before he turned and quickly trotted away with his mouth full.

“When you give a kid an Oreo for the first time,” the mother of two jokingly wrote about the relatable parenting moment across the video.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes' 16-month-old son Bronze eats his first Oreo

Brittany — who shares Bronze and daughter Sterling Skye, 3, with her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband, Patrick Mahomes, 28 — also reposted a video of her son’s basketball skills.

In the clip captured by Patrick, Bronze held up a red ball and walked towards the hoop before making a successful shot.

“Ohhh,” Patrick yelled behind the camera as he celebrated his son’s shot.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes' son Bronze reacts to eating his first ever Oreo

In March, Brittany revealed Bronze’s love for basketball as she shared a video of him watching the Oregon Ducks and South Carolina Gamecocks on TV.

The Oregon team won the NCAA game 87-73 and Bronze raised up his hands and made an adorable squeal just as a player was about to take a shot.

“This kid loves ball,” Brittany wrote in her caption alongside a laughing emoji.

