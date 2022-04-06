Brittany Mahomes Says She and Husband Patrick 'Don't Exactly Know' When They'll Have More Kids

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes aren't quite sure when they'll be expanding their family.

On Wednesday, Brittany, who recently tied the knot in Maui, Hawaii, with the NFL star, answered a series of questions on her Instagram Stories, including one very popular query regarding her future as a mom.

Brittany, 26, says she got "so many" questions asking whether she and Patrick, 26, will have "any more babies anytime soon." The couple is already parents to 13-month-old daughter Sterling Skye, who served as one of the flower girls at their wedding.

"Ok, y'all really out here wanting us to have another baby 🤣🤣," wrote the soccer star. "We don't exactly know yet! Y'all need to calm down 🤣🤣."

RELATED: See Brittany Matthews and Daughter Sterling Pose in Striking Photo from Wedding to Patrick Mahomes

While Brittany isn't sure about adding another little one to her family just yet, she is positive about one thing: she loves being a mom to baby Sterling!

Asked what the best of being a mother is, Brittany replied, "It's like constantly having your best friend with you ☺️."

"She makes me the happiest and even on my bad days I truly love being with her and doing things with her! ❤️ I love watching her grow up everyday and start to be able to do things on her own!"

Last month, Sterling had a special role in her parents' wedding, where she looked too-cute in her beautiful white flower girl dress, which featured an oversized bow at the back.

Sterling made her big entrance down the aisle while riding in a tiny blue car.

"Sterling entered eating a cracker while Ev did the hard work 😂 🤣 We love these besties 💗," Brittany previously wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of her flower girls at the wedding.

The new bride also shared additional photos of Sterling from the special day on her Instagram page, writing, "Having your daughter apart of your wedding, just hits different🥺💕I love you sister girl💖."

