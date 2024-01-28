Brittany Mahomes Says Binging “Suits” Inspired Her to 'Completely Change' Her Wardrobe

Mahomes answered a few questions for 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' — including one about her latest style inspiration

Brittany Mahomes's latest style inspiration comes straight from USA Network!

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Mahomes — ahead of her husband Patrick's AFC Championship Game on Sunday — gave social media followers an insight into her personal wardrobe.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared on Instagram this week, the 28-year-old answered rapid-fire questions while walking from backstage to the show's set.

"Walk to stage warm up," appeared in text over the video as Brittany, wearing a black blazer, black top, leather pants and a pair of matching boots, revealed that she's taken style notes from a popular TV show.

When asked what series she's "currently binging," Brittany revealed: "Suits! And it has inspired me to completely change my wardrobe," she explained.

Elsewhere in the social media clip, Brittany answered questions about who she last texted, her favorite snack, growing up in Texas and her "ultimate vacation destination," which she revealed is Hawaii.

Speaking with Clarkson, 41, during the show itself, she added that she was "very excited" for Sunday's big game, when her husband and his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens to decide who heads to the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

She also explained what it was like to start rooting for the Chiefs despite being from Texas. "I was not a Cowboys fan," she told Clarkson. "... I wasn't but I appreciate them because I am Texas at heart and they work hard and they are a great team. Shoutout to you for being a fan."

"But go Chiefs," Brittany added after some encouragement from Clarkson.

Brittany and Patrick share son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 14 months, and daughter Sterling Skye, 2½.

This past week, she opened up to PEOPLE about how her kids engage with their dad's professional football career.

"My oldest daughter, she can finally kind of realize what's going on and where she's at, and she loves to watch her dad play football," Brittany said. "She can see him from a mile away and pays attention and keeps up with what's going on with him."

"She truly enjoys going down to the field and getting to see him before the game. I think it's a very special moment wherever I get to bring them to the game and they get to watch their dad play football."

And even Patrick's competition has some positive things to say about his work on the field. Earlier this week, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson joked to reporters that he doesn't "like competing against him at all."

"He’s a great quarterback. Definitely a Hall of Famer,” Jackson said. “It’s a no-brainer, he’s definitely a Hall of Famer.”

The AFC championship game will kick off Sunday in Baltimore and airs air at 3 ET on CBS.



Read the original article on People.