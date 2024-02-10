Brittany Mahomes Made Her 'SI Swimsuit' Debut in a Chiefs-Red Cutout One-Piece

It's giving 'Baywatch.'

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs might be top of mind for everyone at tomorrow's Super Bowl, but in the meantime, it's his wife Brittany's time to shine.



This week, Brittany, who is married to the Chiefs quarterback and shares two children with him, was named as SI Swimsuit's 2024 Rookie, and revealed the news with a behind-the-scenes video, as well as a slew of sexy photos captured by photographer Derek Kettela from the 60th anniversary issue.



In addition to an itty-bitty thong bikini and a ruffled two-piece, Mahomes modeled a Chiefs-red Mugler bathing suit that featured high-cut sides, a crisscrossing halter-neckline, and a massive midsection cutout that plunged past her bellybutton. She accessorized with nothing but her diamond engagement ring and wedding band, while her blonde hair was styled in textured beach waves with a middle part. The rest of her sultry glam included smoky eye makeup and glossy pink lips.

In her cover story, Brittany, a former pro soccer player and current co-owner of the Kansas City Current women’s soccer team, told the magazine that she was "so thankful and honored and excited" for the opportunity, adding: “I want women to feel empowered to always be yourself, love yourself and feel confident in whatever you do, and I think SI Swimsuit does, too.”



Following the big announcement, Brittany gave a sweet shoutout to Patrick on her Instagram Story, thanking him for being "the most supportive husband" during the experience, which included long days at the gym in preparation and trip to Belize.

