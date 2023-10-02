Brittany Mahomes Joins Taylor Swift and Her Celeb Friends in Suite During Chiefs vs. Jets Game

Brittany, wife to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was spotted watching the game with Swift on Sunday at MetLife Stadium

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic;Amy Sussman/Getty Taylor Swift (left) and Brittany Mahomes

Taylor Swift is making some new friends around the NFL amid her rumored romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift, 33, was seen hanging out with Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, inside a suite at MetLife Stadium as the Chiefs and Jets played on Sunday.

Brittany, 28, wore a black top and red pants for the game as Swift went with tall black boots and bejeweled denim shorts.

Several of Swift's famous friends we spotted at the game with the "Karma" singer, including Sabrina Carpenter, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, Shawn Levy and Antoni Porowski.

On Saturday, Brittany joined Swift, Lively, 36, Turner, 27, for dinner in New York City.

The group dined at the Italian restaurant Emilio’s Ballato on Saturday and sat in a back room of the restaurant for over four hours, with Brittany staying till 1 a.m. local time, while Swift left shortly after around 1:30 a.m.

Elsa/Getty Taylor Swift (top, second from left) and Brittany Mahomes (bottom, center)

Swift attended her first Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24, and left with Kelce in his 1970 Chevelle 408 Stroker after the Kansas City win over the Chicago Bears. The superstar songstress watched the game with her rumored beau's mom, Donna Kelce.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes

Patrick, 28, was among the family and friends who joined Swift and Kelce at a local restaurant. "Yeah, I met her," Mahomes told reporters. "She's really cool, good people."

The superstar quarterback (and one of Kelce's best friends) then reiterated the tight end's plans to keep the rumored romance private.

"But like Trav said, man, I'm going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving," Mahomes added, referring to Kelce's comments on Wednesday about the future of his and Swift's relationship.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes in July 2023

Immediately following the game, Mahomes said he hadn't met Swift yet but had been informed "at the last minute" by Kelce that she'd be in attendance before the game kicked off.

“There’s things with Trav where he kind of just says it and you don’t know if it’s true or not,” the Chiefs quarterback said after last week's game, according to KCTV5’s Jared Koller. “It was like Friday and he was just like, ‘Oh yeah, I think she’s coming to the game.’ ”

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; JC Olivera/Getty Images From left: Patrick Mahomes, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

On his weekly podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment this past Wednesday, Kelce made his first public comments about the rumored relationship with Swift, saying, "I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend."

"Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy," Kelce said as he talked to his brother and co-host, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, about how he felt having the singer in his suite during the "exciting game."

"I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her — the friends and family. She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light," he said.

