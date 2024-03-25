Brittany Mahomes Cuddles 15-Month-Old Son Bronze in Sweet Pic: ‘My Very Attached Baby Boy’

Mahomes cradled her youngest child in an adorable shot posted to Instagram on Sunday

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' son Bronze is a mommy's boy!

On Sunday, Brittany, 28, shared an adorable shot of herself cradling 15-month-old Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III in a carrier strapped to her chest.

The pair smiled for the selfie in the adorable image posted to Brittany's Instagram Story. "My VERY attached baby boy," Brittany wrote, alongside a teary-eyed and heart emoji.

The retired soccer player also posted some sweet snaps of Bronze's tangled hair.

"Tap to brush," she wrote with some crying laughing emojis, before adding another pic of the little one's hair after being brushed.

It's been an exciting weekend for the Mahomes family. On Saturday, Patrick, 28, and Brittany took Bronze and their daughter Sterling Skye, 3, to meet the main character of the popular Australian kids animated show, Bluey.

Before that, Patrick attended the 101 Awards on Friday and was named the Kansas City Chiefs' MVP at the ceremony.

The quarterback was joined at the annual awards event, held each year in Kansas City, by NFL greats, and received the Derrick Thomas Award, a team-voted MVP trophy.

"To be nominated by your teammates, that’s the true reward," Patrick said of his honor, per The Kansas City Star.

Patrick has been spending some quality time with Brittany and their family since the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers at the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

The high school sweethearts tied the knot in 2022 after first starting dating in 2012.

