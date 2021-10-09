Brittany Force breaks Texas Motorplex records in qualifying

ENNIS, Texas (AP) — Brittany Force broke both ends of the Texas Motorplex record in Top Fuel qualifying Friday night for the Texas NHRA FallNationals.

Force made the fifth-quickest run in NHRA history with a 3.637-second pass at 335.32 mph. She's trying to earn her 11th No. 1 qualifier of the season and 31st overall.

“That was a killer run,” Force said. “We were going for mid-3.60s, so when they told me what I ran on the top end, that was really impressive. With (crew chief) David Grubnic and Mac Savage, you can’t put that past them. They’re capable of running crazy numbers and setting records. We’re off to a good start to this weekend and the great thing is we get two more qualifying runs (Saturday).”

Robert Hight led in Funny Car, Greg Anderson in Pro Stock and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the fourth event in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Hight ran a 3.878 at 331.94 in a Chevrolet Camaro SS in pursuit of his 70th career No. 1 qualifier. Anderson had a 6.553 at 209.23 in a Camaro, and fellow points leader Johnson had a 6.756 at 198.44 on a Suzuki.