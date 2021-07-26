Brittany Cartwright Fires Back at Body Shamers Saying She 'Looks Pregnant' 3 Months After Baby

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

Brittany Cartwright is speaking out against body shamers.

The Bravo star, 32, and husband Jax Taylor welcomed their first baby, son Cruz Michael, on April 12. Last week, the couple hit the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of Midnight in the Switchgrass, the new movie directed by their Vanderpump Rules costar Randall Emmett.

Over the weekend, Cartwright shared a photo from the event and slammed those who commented on her appearance three months after giving birth.

"I keep seeing the comments that I look pregnant here, well guess what? I probably do — I just had a baby 3 months ago and my body is healing and I'm working hard to get back in shape," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

"Every body is different, every pregnancy is different," adds the reality star. "I'm so proud of this body, it gave me the best blessing I could ever imagine. & on top of it all I felt great this night."

Announcing the birth of her baby boy in April, Cartwright wrote on Instagram, "Yesterday, April 12th at 1:51pm, our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible. Our beautiful son Cruz Michael Cauchi was born and we have never been more in love."

"He is the most precious gift," she added, "and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!!"

Taylor, 42, wrote on his page at the time, "I've never in my life thought it was going to be like this.. it's 10000 times better. Dad mode just kicks in. I don't think I have ever been as happy as I am right now, everything else in life seems so insignificant now."

"I am crying just writing this message. I have the most beautiful son a man could ask for, he's an absolute blessing from god," the new dad continued. "I just want to say how absolutely amazing my wife has been through this whole process, it has not been an easy pregnancy for her but she did an absolute amazing job all the way till the end. I have always been in awwh of Brittany but I fell in love with her all over again. She is our families rock. We are so in love."