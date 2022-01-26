Brittany Bowe to Compete in 500m Race at Winter Olympics After Giving Up Event Spot to Teammate

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Abigail Adams
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Beijing Games
    Beijing Games
  • Brittany Bowe
    Brittany Bowe
    American speed skater
  • Erin Jackson
    American speed skater
Brittany Bowe
Brittany Bowe

Peter Dejong/AP/Shutterstock

United States speed skater Brittany Bowe will get to compete in the 500m race at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics after all.

Earlier this month, the 33-year-old athlete gave up her spot in the event to Erin Jackson, who finished in third at the qualifying race behind first-place Bowe and second-place Kimi Goetz, leaving her one spot shy of making Team USA.

But Bowe will now have her own shot at winning Olympic gold in the women's 500m, as the U.S. has picked up an extra spot after some countries returned quota spots for the event, according to NBC Sports.

During the U.S. long-track speed skating trials on Jan. 7, a slip on the ice led Jackson, 29, to place third in the 500m qualifier. Jackson, who is ranked No. 1 in the world in the race, told NBC Sports after the race that she "couldn't turn my brain off" and that having the sport be "in limbo for so long" made her situation "really stressful."

Erin Jackson and Brittany Bowe
Erin Jackson and Brittany Bowe

Stacy Revere/Getty

RELATED: Top U.S. Women's Downhill Skier Breezy Johnson Pulls Out of Beijing Olympics After Knee Injury

Two days later, Bowe announced that she had relinquished her spot in the 500m race at the Winter Games to her fellow female athlete. Bowe had also qualified in the 1000m and 1500m, so her decision did not affect her own ability to compete in the Games.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"First and foremost, Erin has earned her right to be on this 500-meter team. No one is more deserving than her to get an opportunity to bring Team USA home a medal," Bowe said of her decision at the time.

Brittany Bowe
Brittany Bowe

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

RELATED: A Young Hilary Knight Told Her Grandma She'd Play in Games Before Women's Hockey Was Olympic Sport

"After that unfortunate slip, I knew in my mind before that night was even over that if it had to come down to a decision of mine, she could have my place," she added.

The Washington Post previously reported that Bowe and Jackson both grew up in Ocala, Florida, and have known each other for almost two decades.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Jackson, who became the first Black woman to make a U.S. Olympic long track team in 2018, told NBC News that she was simply pleased to have the opportunity to race in the upcoming Beijing Games.

"It's hard to even really put it into words," she said. "I'm beyond grateful and humbled, and just — I'm happy."

Brittany Bowe
Brittany Bowe

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

RELATED: Figure Skater Jason Brown Shares Letter to His Younger Self Ahead of Olympic Return: 'Dream Big'

Speaking of their long-standing relationship, Jackson told the Post that Bowe has "always been there for me, helping me out, even when I was just, like, the new kid back in Ocala."

"She's always been an awesome mentor and an amazing person. Someone who I can talk to if I need a friend, or advice or anything," Jackson said of Bowe. "It's an amazing relationship, and I'm just so grateful."

Team USA also picked up spots in the 3000m and men's 1500m races, to be filled by Mia Manganello Kilburg and Casey Dawson, respectively.

To learn more about all the Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls, visit TeamUSA.org. Watch the Winter Olympics, beginning Feb 3, and the Paralympics, beginning March 4, on NBC.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

    NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games. Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • With no VanVleet, Siakam narrowly misses triple-double in win over Charlotte

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam narrowly missed a triple-double in his stint at point guard, Toronto got off to a hot start and the short-handed Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 on Tuesday. With Fred VanVleet sitting out with a sore right knee, Siakam started at point guard. He had 24 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, while Gary Trent Jr. poured in a season-high 32 points. Anunoby had 24 points, while Chris Boucher had 12 points, Malachi Flynn chipped in with 11, and rookie Dalano Banton h

  • Chiefs outlast Bills in OT to reach AFC title game

    Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the corner of the end zone early in overtime, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat the Buffalo Bills 42-36 on Sunday night in a sizzling finish to a wild divisional-round weekend. The lead changed hands three times in the final two minutes of regulation before Harrison Butker, who earlier missed a field goal and extra point, drilled a 49-yarder for Kansas City as time expired to force overtime. The Chiefs won the coin toss, marched swiftly downfield ag

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu

  • What's the best landing spot for Jakob Chychrun?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss potential landing spots for talented Arizona Coyotes defender Jakob Chychrun.

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • Embiid's double-double helps 76ers hold off Spurs, 115-109

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Joel Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers held off a late rally to beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-109 on Sunday night. It was Embiid’s 14th straight game with at least 25 points. “What he’s doing is special,” Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris said. “We rely on him night in and night out. He’s the anchor for our team. The anchor for our offensive flow out there. I thought tonight he just did a great job of picking the game apart. Really getting every

  • Goggia eyes return for Olympic downhill after latest crash

    Sofia Goggia is going to need to recover in a hurry from a series of injuries following another crash on Sunday if she's going to be able to defend her Olympic downhill title next month. Goggia would have been an overwhelming favorite for another gold — or two: she's also a force in super-G. But she sprained her left knee, partially tore a cruciate ligament and suffered a “minor fracture” of the fibula bone in her leg — plus some tendon damage — when she did the splits at high speed then tumbled

  • Hockey docuseries on 1972's legendary Canada-USSR faceoff heads to CBC

    TORONTO — A four-part documentary series about 1972's legendary Canada-USSR hockey battle is bound for CBC. Producers say "Summit 72" — the series' working title — presents "the definitive story" of the legendary eight-game Summit Series, which marks its 50th anniversary this September. Each hour-long episode will examine the legacy of the Cold War-era faceoff, a nail-biter between cocky Canadian stars caught by surprise by their well-conditioned Soviet Union rivals. The docuseries is set to pre

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • Fenton, Williams inactive for Chiefs against Bills

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs were missing backup cornerback Rashad Fenton and running back Darrel Williams against the Bills on Sunday night in a matchup of relatively healthy teams in the divisional round of the playoffs. Fenton hurt his back during pregame warmups last week and was not expected to play against Buffalo, while Williams has been dealing with a toe injury that limited him in the Chiefs' 42-21 wild-card win over the Steelers. That's where the injury list ends for the rematch

  • Émilie Castonguay's player-first approach key to winning culture in Vancouver

    The Vancouver Canucks are earning praise for hiring Émilie Castonguay, who becomes only the second woman to be named an assistant GM in NHL history. Sam Chang believes that as a former player agent, Émilie Castonguay will likely take a player-first approach, which will be essential in rebuilding a winning culture in the organization. The Zone Time crew also discuss the inherent sexism in much of the response to the hire, including the questioning of Castonguay's credentials and qualifications.&nbsp; Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.

  • Tatum scores 51 in Celtics' 116-87 rout of Wizards

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 51 points — 48 of them in the first three quarters — and the Boston Celtics breezed to a 116-87 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Tatum made nine 3-pointers and shot 18 of 28 from the field. He had 31 points by halftime and reached 50 on a drive to the basket with about 4:30 remaining in the game. He added a technical-foul free throw with 3:55 to play and then checked out of the game while the crowd in Washington, which included plenty of green-

  • Avs beat Blackhawks 2-0, extend record home streak to 16

    DENVER (AP) — Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen scored, Pavel Francouz made 23 saves for his third career shutout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 on Monday night to extend their franchise-record home winning streak to 16 games. It was the seventh straight victory overall for the Avalanche, who tied the 1976 Boston Bruins for the fifth-longest home winning streak in NHL history. “It’s just a feather in our cap for the guys,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “Guys understa

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • ECHL player Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely, cut from team for racist gesture toward Jordan Subban

    Jordan Subban called out the incident on social media, spurring support from his brother and several other prominent hockey figures.