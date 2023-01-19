Brittany Bell Opens Up About 'Student Mom Life' in Photos at School with Son Rise: 'I Won't Stop'

Brittany Bell Shares Photo of Her and Nick Cannon's Son Rise on Campus with Her as She Opens Up About Being a Student Mom

Brittany Bell/Instagram

Brittany Bell is determined to keep up with her school work, balancing it with life as a mom of three.

The journalist, 35, opened up about "student mom life" on her Instagram Story Wednesday, sharing a photo where she sits in a classroom with son Rise Messiah, 3 months.

"Last week! Mister son Rise was into psychology 🤣," she captioned the shot, which shows the infant in her arms as she sits at a table with a laptop in front of her.

"I won't stop this doctoral path no matter what anyone says ✨ student mom life while exclusively breastfeeding 🤍."

She then shared a sweet video of a classmate, whose face is covered with a red emoji, holding and playing with Rise as he laughs.

"My joy boy between classes," she wrote.

Bell also noted that her campus has areas exclusively for moms who need to pump, sharing a photo of a sign on a door that reads, "Please do not disturb. I am pumping for my baby and I need privacy."

"Love when your rights as a mother and student are supported," the mom of three wrote.

Later, Bell shared a post on Instagram with a photo of her pumping and candidly spoke more about what being a mom and a student looks like for her.

"On-campus breaks between class these days. The mom life only reminds me of my power. 🤍 never let the doubt of others overcome the faith in you 🙏🏽," she wrote.

Bell continued, "Pursuing my doctorate as a mother of three may not be recommended but that's ok 😊 I'm doing it as my kids watch mommy go for it despite anything doubting my ability to do so 📚🧠✨ #studentmom #momlife #mamagang #womenempowerment."

Bell shares daughter Powerful Queen, 2, and sons Rise and Golden Sagon, 5½ with Nick Cannon.

In addition to the three children he shares with Bell, Cannon is also dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey; Legendary Love, 6 months, with model Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice, 4 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 19 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who recently welcomed their third child, daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 weeks.

Cannon is also father to two children with Alyssa Scott — daughter Halo Marie, 5 weeks, and son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.