Two-fifths of Brits won't travel anywhere until they've had the COVID vaccine, survey reveals

Two fifths of Britons will not take a holiday until they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, a nationwide survey has revealed.

In order to measure thoughts and feelings around the coronavirus vaccine and travel intent, YouGov asked 2,000 British adults to consider their attitude towards travel plans once travel restrictions are lifted.

The data received suggested that receiving the vaccine will be key to travel confidence, especially with around two-fifths of Britons saying they won’t go on a holiday anywhere until they are inoculated (39%).

Older Britons (48%) were especially wary of traveling before having received a coronavirus vaccine.

For others, getting vaccinated will still only alleviate their travel concerns enough to take a domestic holiday in the UK for the foreseeable future (27%).

On 10 February transport secretary Grant Shapps said that “people shouldn’t be booking holidays right now – not domestically or internationally” adding it was "too soon" to give people the green light.

At a Downing Street press conference that evening Boris Johnson reiterated Shapps' warning, saying: "It’s just too early for people to be certain about what we’ll be able to do this summer and we hope to be able to say more in the week of the 22nd.

"I understand why people want to make plans now but we’re just going to have to be a little bit more patient."

Under the current coroanvirus lockdown rules, all leisure travel is banned in the UK.

Commenting on the data, Eva Stewart, the global sector head of travel and tourism at YouGov said: "It is hard to predict whether Brits will be required to get the coronavirus vaccine before traveling to or from the UK but 14% of UK adults say they would holiday in both the UK and abroad even if they have not had the vaccine.

"This attitude is held by roughly a fifth of all age groups except those aged 55 and over (only 7% of this age group take this stance).

"Those with higher incomes are marginally more likely to say they would holiday unvaccinated."

Larger proportions of younger people surveyed said they would not link the timing of their travel with when they receive their vaccination.

Those aged 25-34 (22%) and 35-44 (20%) stood out for their eagerness to travel without being inoculated and the data suggested not only pent-up demand for a holiday in these age groups, but that younger people may be the first ones to book as soon as information around possible travel destinations and dates becomes available.

Britain has ramped up its border controls to stop new variants of the coronavirus entering the country.

Since Monday, arrivals into England from 33 "red list" countries, including Brazil and South Africa, must now spend 10 days quarantined in a hotel room at a cost of 1,750 pounds

Under the strict measures only British and Irish nationals, or those with residence rights in Britain can travel into Britain from the 33 countries. People can be sent to prison for up to 10 years and face fines of up to 10,000 pounds for breaking the rules.

More than 15 million people in the UK have now received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

