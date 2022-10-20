Brits Wanted to Know if Liz Truss Would Outlast a Head of Lettuce. She Didn't

Virginia Chamlee
·2 min read
Bloomberg; Getty Images Liz Truss, Lettuce

The news that British Prime Minister Liz Truss would resign just 45 days into her premiership elicited shock, confusion, and more than a few laughs on Thursday, as one British tabloid offered an unlikely candidate to replace the leader: a head of lettuce that had survived what Truss could not.

On Thursday, 47-year-old Truss announced her resignation amid controversy brought on by an economic plan that quickly unraveled after it sent shocks through the British economy.

The news put Truss — who replaced former Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he stepped down as the British prime minister amid scandal — on track to become the shortest-serving prime minister in the nation's history.

As prime minister, Truss was immediately thrust into the international spotlight with the news of Queen Elizabeth's death — which came just two days after her formal appointment to the position — but her status was quickly eclipsed by criticism. As other lawmakers publicly began calling on Truss to step down, critics said Truss had lost control of her own government.

Writing about how quickly she lost hold of the government ​The Economist estimated that Truss had just "seven days in control" — which equated to, as the magazine put it, "roughly the shelf-life of a lettuce."

Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her resignation speech at Downing Street on October 20, 2022 in London, England.

British tabloid Daily Star seized on the comparison, quickly setting up a live feed of a head of lettuce next to Truss' photo and asking: "Will Liz Truss outlast this lettuce?"

On Thursday, the head of lettuce triumphed.

"BREAKING NEWS: THE LETTUCE HAS OFFICIALLY OUTLASTED LIZ TRUSS AND WON," the tabloid wrote on Twitter Thursday. "ALL HAIL THE LETTUCE."

The tabloid continued to gloat in the wake of the resignation, even unveiling a video in which the lettuce celebrated its victory to the tune of the British national anthem, as party lights flashed in the background.

Amid the chaotic news of Truss' resignation, the lettuce remained a bright spot of national levity, with Labour MP Chris Bryant telling Sky News: "The lettuce might as well be running the country."

