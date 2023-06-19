Brits urged not to visit popular French tourist sites

Tourists at Mont Saint-Michel - Universal Images Group

France is to launch a campaign to ­persuade Britons and other foreigners to favour lesser-known landmarks over top destinations in a plan to tackle ­rampant “over-tourism” in the world’s most visited country.

Foreign social media “influencers” will be used to push visitors away from Mont-Saint-Michel or the cliffs of ­Étretat in Normandy that shot to fame in the wake of the hit Netflix series Lupin.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

And the streaming services series Emily in Paris has also been blamed for fans flocking to her favourite venues.

France’s “network of embassies and consulates” will also relay the new ­message as part of measures unveiled as part of a government plan to “manage tourism flows” with officials warning that overcrowding has become “sometimes a threat” for the environment, quality of life of residents and customers’ tourist experience.

Tourism minister Olivia Grégoire told Le Figaro yesterday: “If we want to free up sites that are overly frequented, we need to bring other destinations to the fore and other tourist itineraries.”

Some 80 per cent of tourists focus on just 20 per cent of the country, she said.

A campaign in English and other ­languages is to be launched with the aim of promoting “tourism for four ­seasons better spread over the country”.It will also propose 40 French tours.

President Emmanuel Macron’s administration was stung into action after the France ­Tourism Alliance recently ­recommended that operators promote less popular sites to disperse the crowds and, where necessary, impose daily quotas at sites with scheduled ticketing and higher tariffs.

It also suggested ­“de-marketing” ­campaigns with images of ­overcrowded sites to make them seem less appealing.

Already tested by ­Marseille in 2021 and Corsica’s Porto-Vecchio in 2022, the strategy was adopted last month by tourism officials at Mont-Saint-Michel in Normandy, which posted images of sightseers stuck in huge queues after 60,000 people flocked to the 10th-century abbey and village over the Ascension Day holiday weekend.

Thomas Velter, head of the local tourist authority, told France Info: “It wouldn’t be desirable to put turnstiles at the foot of Mont-Saint-Michel but we will very soon have to regulate the flow.”

Some sites are resorting to visitor quotas. The latest to do so is the island of Bréhat in Brittany which has a population of 377 but has seen up to 15 times that number on its shores in a single day.

This month, Mayor Olivier Carre issued a decree limiting the number of day trippers to 4,700 between July 14 and Aug 25.

The Calanques National Park, near Marseille, recently announced it would maintain a booking system for visiting the Sugiton coves, cutting tourist numbers from 2,500 per day to just 400.

The national park on the Porquerolles island, off the Riviera, has limited daily visitors to 6,000 over the past three summers to protect the landscape.

After a lull during the Covid crisis, tourists have returned to France en masse with the Paris tourism office ­projecting upward of 37 million visitors to the capital alone this year, nearly matching pre-pandemic levels. British visitors were second only to Americans.

“Over-tourism is the worst enemy of tourism,” said Jean-François Rial, head of the Paris Tourist Office. “There are so many beautiful places where there is

no one.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.