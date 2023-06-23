Brits name Sir Elton John the most frame-ous Spectacle Wearer of The Year

Elton John has topped Specsavers' Spectacle Wearer of the Year poll, beating competition from Alan Carr and Dennis Taylor (Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Whether it’s giant glasses, feathery fits or bejewelled blazers, Sir Elton John is sure to bring the glitz and glam this weekend as he takes the headline spot at Glastonbury Festival for the first time.

To celebrate his farewell British performance, new research commissioned crowns the icon the all-time spectacle Wearer of The Year!

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The poll of 2,000 Brits, commissioned by Specsavers, the high street audiology and optometry experts, show that it’s not just a string of award-winning classics that has made the British legend a star – his extravagant eyewear throughout his five-decade-long career has played its part in making him frame-ous.

It comes as no surprise that 80% say Sir Elton John’s glasses are memorable, highlighting the bright frame colours that left a lasting impression on 67 percent of respondents. Additionally, three fifths (60%) attribute the unforgettable nature of his eyewear to their size, while nearly half (48%) were captivated by the sparkles.

Speaking about Sir Elton’s trademark look, Specsavers’ frame stylist Bianca Swan said: “Sir Elton John's headline performance on the Pyramid Stage will undoubtedly be a defining moment in his career. However, we believe this recognition as the ‘Spectacle Wearer of All Time' could come a close second.

"Whether it's his signature bright frames, the attention-grabbing size, or sparkling embellishments, Sir Elton's glasses have left an indelible mark on the minds of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. We can’t wait to see what he wears onstage on Sunday!”

Celebrities not still standing for the title, include comedian Alan Carr, coming in at a reputable second place with his distinctive thick black frames. Meanwhile, snooker sensation Dennis Taylor and his unmistakeable giant half-rimmed specs, secured him a well-deserved third place. Not to be forgotten, the Black-Eyed Peas rapper and The Voice judge, Will.I.Am claimed the fifth spot, adding some cutting-edge fashion flair to the list.

More generally, the poll showed that nearly a fifth (18 percent) of respondents now believe that celebrities who wear glasses are more memorable. Furthermore, 54 percent consider the style of the frame to be the most defining characteristic. Demonstrating the pull of celebrity style choices, one in 10 individuals even admitted to being inspired by a glasses-wearing celebrity when choosing their next pair.

The poll's findings suggest a growing trend in eyewear fashion, with nearly half (48%) of respondents expressing that glasses were once considered "uncool" but now feel like everyone wants to wear them. In fact, one in five people (21 percent) declared that glasses have become the coolest fashion accessory.

MOST ICONIC GLASSES WEARERS