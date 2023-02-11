Brits 2023 live updates: Wet Leg and Stormzy up for Brit Awards at tonight’s ceremony

The biggest night in British music is finally here – the 2023 Brit awards.

For the first time ever, this year’s event will take place on a Saturday night (11 February).

The Brits will be presented by returning host Mo Gilligan at the O2 Arena. The comedian took over hosting duties from Jack Whitehall last year.

For those not in attendance at tonight’s ceremony, viewers can tune in from home.

Red carpet coverage will begin on ITV2 from 7.30pm. Music fans will then have to switch over to ITV1 where the ceremony will be broadcast from 8.30pm until 10.45pm.

Stormzy, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, and Wet Leg will be performing live.

The full list of nominations were announced in January. Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Stormzy, Arctic Monkey, and The 1975 are among the acts up for some of the evening’s top prizes.

The frontman of the latter band was recently embroiled in controversy over a podcast interview during which he and the hosts mocked Japanese, Hawaiian and Scottish people.

This is the second year that the Brits have introduced gender-neutral categories. There has been backlash, however, to the all-male contender list for this year’s Artist of the Year prize.

12:57 , Annabel Nugent

Full list of nominees

12:59 , Annabel Nugent

This year’s nominees were announced in full last month.

Recent Grammy winners Wet Leg emerged as one of the most-nominated acts with four nods, alongside regular Brits attendee and Grammy Album of the Year winner, Harry Styles.

In the international categories, Irish rock group Fontaines DC can be found muscling up against K-pop stars Blackpink and hip-hop artists Drake and 21 Savage.

