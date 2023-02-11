BRITs 2023 live: Harry Styles kicks off the show

Harry Styles on the red carpet at the 2023 Brit Awards - David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

08:51 PM

Beyoncé wins International Artist of the Year

Huh? Happy Valley's dopey teen Ryan is presenting this award, bafflingly.

Anyway, the International Artist award goes, quite rightly to Beyoncé. Who isn't here. Oh. She does send a video message, promising to see us on tour. (Incidentally, Eleanor Halls wrote a very funny piece about her attempt at nabbing Beyoncé tickets - well worth a read.)

Neil is miffed. "Beyoncé hasn’t deigned to grace the BRITS with her presence, again. I don’t know why we bother."

08:47 PM

Not mad about Harry

Our music critic Neil McCormick isn't impressed. "Well, they rushed that intro from Harry Styles. He forgot to shave, forgot his shirt, forgot to sing half of his song, and forgot years of dance lessons with One Direction. But Harry is the British People's Prince of Pop, and tonight will be his coronation."

Harry Styles performs - David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty

08:45 PM

Aitch wins Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

The Manchester-born rapper bigs up his team, and gives a heartfelt speech about how anyone can succeed, no matter where they come. He also manages to maintain some street cred while wearing a powder-blue Prom tux, which is the real victory.

Neil McCormick says: "Cheeky young chappie Aitch beats Britain’s finest rappers (Stormzy, Dave, Loyle Carner) to the Hip Hop Grime BRIT. That’s what you get when you let the TikTokkers vote."

Aitch on the Brits 2023 red carpet - REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

08:36 PM

Mo Gilligan makes a high-flying entrance

Never mind running for the bus: Gilligan grabbed a ride on Lizzo's helicopter in a witty (and mercifully brief) intro, so he could make it in time for Harry Styles's performance of Brit-nominated song As It Was. Cue sequin jacket, tattoos and much screaming.

08:27 PM

You won't see this year's Rising Star

It's a category which has boosted incredible artists early on in their careers – from Adele, Ellie Goulding and Jessie J to Rag'n'Bone Man, Sam Smith and Celeste. But this year's winners, girl group Flo, have been dumped from the televised ceremony; instead, they'll just get their trophy on the red carpet. It's a peculiar way to treat up-and-coming British talent, and an unfortunate look in this year of male domination.

Flo on the Brits 2023 red carpet - JMEnternational/Getty

08:13 PM

Where do you stand?

08:12 PM

Gender-neutral controversy

Of course, the big talking point is the Brits’ controversial (well, disastrous really) introduction of gender-neutral awards in 2022 – urged on by Sam Smith, who identifies as non-binary. Perhaps predictably, that led to a dearth of female nominees this year, with an all-male line-up for Artist of the Year, and nearly all men (with Wet Leg the sole exception) in Album of the Year. Progress? Hardly. If women are largely shut out tonight, expect some serious soul-searching by the Brits organisers.

Female artists like Charli XCX were shut out of Artist of the Year - Ian West/PA Wire

08:06 PM

Host for the 2023 Brits

...is stand-up comedian Mo Gilligan. He has a Channel 4 chat show with rapper Big Narstie, and has done his time in the reality-TV trenches as a judge on The Masked Singer and The Masked Dancer. So, if Taylor Swift doesn’t come out in a giant Sea Slug costume, his mind will be blown.

Mo Gilligan looking suave on the Brits 2023 red carpet - ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty

08:04 PM

Who's performing tonight?

Harry Styles will be donning his glitteriest jumpsuit (and hoping to avoid a repeat of his Grammys disaster, when a malfunctioning rotating stage wrecked his choreography). Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, Wet Leg, Stormzy, DJ David Guetta and Cat Burns are also performing live, as are Sam Smith and Kim Petras, who got tongues wagging with their aptly named Unholy at the Grammys.

Sam Smith performing Unholy at the Grammys - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

07:49 PM

Runners and riders

If you want to keep track of who’s won what throughout the night, we’ll also be updating our list of all the nominees and winners here.

Beyonce won four Grammys last weekend. Can she pick up more Brit Awards tonight? - AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

07:45 PM

Sam Smith takes a fashion risk

Daringly pushing the boundaries of conventional couture, or hideous fetish take on a balloon animal? You decide…

Sam Smith on the Brits 2023 red carpet - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

07:40 PM

The rest of the world

As for the international categories, Beyoncé will be competing against a formidable crowd that includes Taylor Swift, Drake, Lizzo, Fontaines DC, OneRepublic, First Aid Kit, and k-pop sensation Blackpink. Plus, weirdly, the cast of Disney animated hit Encanto with We Don’t Talk About Bruno (and I apologise, just by mentioning it I’ve now lodged it in your brain for the next four hours). At attempt to clamber onto a now-ancient TikTok craze? Yes, kids, the Brits ARE cool!

Incidentally, Lizzo has already won the red carpet.

07:31 PM

Putting the Brit into Brits

Also in the running are homegrown talent such as George Ezra, Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi, Charli XCX, Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, The 1975, the Arctic Monkeys, Fred again…, Cat Burns, Flo, Eurovision hero Sam Ryder, and the marvellously named Isle of Wight-originating indie rockers Wet Leg (who picked up two Grammys last week).

Wet Leg on the Brits 2023 red carpet - Ian West/PA Wire

07:27 PM

So, who’s competing for silverware tonight?

Just a week after he controversially beat her to Best Album at the Grammys, Harry Styles and Beyoncé are back in action – but this time, they’re in separate categories, with Styles up for four gongs, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year (for genial, Eighties party-style Harry’s House), while Queen Bey is nominated in the international categories.

Styles is already strutting his funky stuff on the red carpet, all while being throttled by a giant rose...

Harry Styles hits the red carpet at the 2023 Brits - ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty

06:56 PM

Hello and welcome

...to the 2023 Brit Awards! We’re going to be following all the action live as some of music’s biggest names compete for shiny prizes – and take to the stage at London’s O2 Arena to perform. Plus the Telegraph’s music critic Neil McCormick will be casting his eagle eye over proceedings. You can watch along on ITV1 and ITVX from 8:30pm.