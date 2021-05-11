Brits 2021: Full list of award nominees
Artists including Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd and AJ Tracey have been nominated for a Brit Award.
The ceremony takes place later than usual in 2021 due to the pandemic. But organisers are promising the "first live music event at the O2 in ages" when the show takes place on 11 May.
Here is the full list of nominees.
Best album
Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams
Celeste - Not Your Muse
Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
J Hus - Big Conspiracy
Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure?
Best British female
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas
Best British male
AJ Tracey
Headie One
WINNER: J Hus
Joel Corry
Yungblud
Best British group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
WINNER: Little Mix
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough artist
WINNER: Arlo Parks
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
Best British single
220 Kid & Gracey - Don't Need Love
Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tae Keith - Rain
Dua Lipa - Physical
Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar
Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy - Ain't It Different
Joel Corry ft MNEK - Head & Heart
Nathan Dawe ft KSI - Lighter
Regard with Raye - Secrets
Simba ft DTG - Rover
Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One - Don't Rush
International Female
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
International male
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weeknd
International group
BTS
Fontaines DC
Foo Fighters
Haim
Run The Jewels
Rising star award
Griff - Winner
Pa Salieu
Rina Sawayama
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.