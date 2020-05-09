Britons urged to cycle, walk to work when virus lockdown eased Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

LONDON (Reuters) - More Britons should cycle or walk to work when the country's coronavirus lockdown is eased to take the pressure off limited public transport capacity under social distancing requirements, Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Saturday.

He urged people to continue to work from home if they could, but said if they did have to travel to work they should consider cycling or walking rather than taking to their cars, which would choke up the roads.

"Even with public transport reverting to a full service, once you take into account the 2-metre social distancing rule, there would only be effective capacity for one in 10 passengers in many parts of our network, just a 10th of the old capacity," he said.





