Britons told to leave Ukraine immediately amid threat of invasion by Russia

Britons have been told to leave Ukraine immediately over concerns of a possible invasion by Russian forces.

The Foreign Office updated its advice on Friday evening to tell UK nationals to “leave now while commercial means are still available”.

The warning came after Boris Johnson voiced fears for the security of Europe during a call with world leaders including US President Joe Biden.

We are now advising against all travel to Ukraine. British nationals in Ukraine should leave now by commercial means. — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) February 11, 2022

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “The safety and security of British nationals is our top priority, which is why we have updated our travel advice.

“We urge British nationals in Ukraine to leave now via commercial means while they remain available.”