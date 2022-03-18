Briton searching for Ukrainian refugee in Poland ‘surprised’ by lack of guidance

Edd Dracott, PA
·3 min read

A British man who has travelled to Poland to “proactively search” for a Ukrainian to whom he can offer a room has criticised the Government’s lack of guidance on the issue.

Max Fox is in Przemysl, near the Ukrainian border, where he is helping humanitarian efforts through the Caritas Internationalis charity, and would like to offer space in the two-bedroom flat in Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire, that he shares with his husband, Arturo Echeverria.

“I’m hoping today’s the day that I find somebody… I’ll be proactively searching today,” the 32-year-old told the PA news agency on Friday.

The first phase of the Homes For Ukraine programme allows UK sponsors to nominate a named Ukrainian or family to stay with them in their home or in a separate property – but those offering to host will be vetted and Ukrainian applicants will undergo security checks.

The phase is expected to launch on Friday with more detailed guidance about the scheme, but concerns have been raised over how it will work in practice.

“I am surprised by the lack of guidance so far,” Mr Fox said.

“We have been given no information of when the Government will have finished their vetting ‘checks’ for both sponsors and Ukrainians.

“I see no Government representatives on the ground providing support and guidance to Ukrainians so, unless you’re like me, I don’t know how people will do it.”

Mr Fox and his husband are willing to take in anyone needing a home, but would also be open to adopting an orphan if they are legally allowed to do so.

Max Fox and his husband, Arturo Echeverria, are hoping to give a room in their Lancashire home to a Ukrainian refugee (Max Fox/PA)
Max Fox and his husband, Arturo Echeverria, are hoping to give a room in their Lancashire home to a Ukrainian refugee (Max Fox/PA)

Having planned to arrive in Poland on Monday, after losing his passport Mr Fox travelled from Manchester on Thursday with 88lb (40kg) of chocolate, sweets and dog chews to offer to Ukrainian families.

He arrived in Przemysl, a 30-minute journey from the Ukrainian border, on Thursday evening.

“Przemysl is in a state of chaos,” Mr Fox said.

“The volunteering efforts from people from different countries around the world are incredible… but it’s very, very hard to keep up with trains arriving every hour.”

Mr Fox said that, despite him taking “hundreds and hundreds” of chocolate bars to hand out, they lasted less than an hour due to the sheer number of refugees.

He shared a video with PA of himself singing Let It Go, from the Disney film Frozen, as he handed out the items.

“I’ve attached myself to the Caritas charity to work with them, putting a smile on the kids’ faces and being a shoulder to cry on for the mums who are in a state of despair,” he said.

“They’ve lost their homes, their livelihoods and their husbands and are living in hope that they can go home soon. It’s truly devastating.”

Max Fox said he plans to return to Poland to continue helping (Max Fox/PA)
Max Fox said he plans to return to Poland to continue helping (Max Fox/PA)

Mr Fox, an artistic director for a group of hotels in Blackpool, said he has to return to the UK on Sunday for work but plans to return to Poland next week to continue helping.

Before he flew to Poland, he told PA he was doing so because he had concerns he would not know the person he would be taking into his home.

“I think you’ve got to gel … I want to bring somebody into my home that I will have a good relationship with,” he said.

“So, I think the best thing to do is just to fly out there and get to know people, and see who actually wants to come out here and who wants to come over to the UK.”

PA has contacted the Foreign Office for a response to Mr Fox’s comments on Government representation in Przemysl.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Edmonton Stingers win 2nd straight in Calgary, but fail to advance in Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers won their second straight game on home soil in Basketball Champions League Americas play on Wednesday night in Calgary, but the team failed to qualify for the competition's Final 8. The CEBL champions wrapped up the final window of group play at WinSport Arena with an 88-79 win over Real Estelí of Nicaragua, but it was not enough as they finished last in their three-team group due to point differential. The BCLA season features 12 top teams representing seven countries, wit

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;

  • Howden's 1st ski cross win of season highlights Canada's 3-medal haul in Austria

    Reece Howden, the 2020-21 World Cup's top-ranked racer in men's ski cross, stood atop the medal podium for the first time this season on Sunday in Reiteralm, Austria, a year to the day of his victory in Russia. The man known as "Big Rig" dominated Sunday's big final with a strong start to finish win in the first World Cup race since the Beijing Olympics last month, where Howden placed ninth overall in his Winter Games debut. "It feels amazing," Howden told Alpine Canada. "The way Canada has been

  • Hedman scores 2, Stamkos 3 assists, Lightning top Kraken 4-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Victor Hedman scored twice to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night. Steven Stamkos had three assists in his 900th NHL game. Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning, who won their second straight to finish a six-game road trip — their longest of the season. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots for his 32nd win, most in the league. Yanni Gourde scored his 14th goal for the Kraken, who have lost five of s

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nordic course passes stress test ahead of 2023 Canada Winter Games in P.E.I.

    Biathlon athletes and volunteers alike tested their skills ahead of the 2023 Canada Winter Games this weekend. There were 55 competitors from across Canada and parts of the United States for the regional North American Open Biathlon event at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I. Athletes were able to familiarize themselves with the new course, and volunteers had the chance to learn what roles they'll be expected to take on during next year's event. About 80 volunteers will be