Briton who killed terminally ill wife faces murder trial in Cyprus

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Helena Smith in Tremithousa
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • David Hunter
    David Hunter
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
<span>Photograph: PA</span>
Photograph: PA

Nothing in David Hunter’s life is as it should be. Six weeks short of turning 75, the pensioner remains in Cyprus but his home is a prison cell shared with 11 other men. At the other end of the Mediterranean island, Janice, his beloved wife, lies buried in a cemetery overlooking the sea. He has not been able to visit. Even worse, almost four months to the day after she died, he stands accused of premeditated murder with the prospect of spending the rest of his life behind bars.

“My dad loved my mum for 56 years,” said Lesley Cawthorne, the couple’s daughter, from her home in Norwich. “He absolutely cherished her. From beginning to end, when she was so ill and in such pain, he treated her with kindness, love and compassion. All we want is to bring him home.”

The battle to do that moves into high gear on Monday, when Hunter, a former miner from Northumberland, will be driven out of Nicosia’s central prison to Paphos, the southern resort town where he and his wife first sought their “dream life” abroad.

There, before an assize court, he will relive the events of the night of 18 December, events that his lawyers say amount to “assisted suicide”, but which, in a nation heavily influenced by the Greek Orthodox Church, have caused unease even if they have also helped lift the veil on a subject long considered taboo: euthanasia.

For months, Cawthorne said, her father had resisted her cancer-stricken mother’s pleas to end what had become excruciating physical pain.

Janice Hunter was diagnosed with leukemia in 2016 and her health deteriorated after the outbreak of the pandemic. Difficulties accessing treatments combined with persistent diarrhoea and the gradual loss of sight had made life unbearable.

Fearing the same fate as her sister, Kathleen, who endured an agonising and undignified death from the same disease, Janice begged for her suffering to end, said Cawthorne, a finance industry compliance consultant.

A week before Christmas, as his wife sat in her favourite armchair in a room full of decorations, Hunter acted: he took his wife’s head in his hands and, according to police, blocked her air passages until the deed was done. The septuagenarian then tried to take his own life by overdosing on prescription pills and alcohol. By the time the authorities arrived – alerted by Hunter’s brother – they found the ex-miner barely alive in their Tremithousa maisonette in the hills above Paphos. Janice was dead in her white leather chair.

For days doctors pumped Hunter’s stomach, against his will, until the Briton fully regained consciousness. When he did come round, it was to the knowledge that a moment’s decision, spurred by an alleged act of love, had changed his life forever.

But Derek Wickett, the couple’s neighbour, is certain of one thing. “They thought the world of each other,” said the mild-mannered Midlander who also retired to Cyprus after 40 years employed at the Fort Dunlop tyre factory in Birmingham. “You’d hear Janice sing; she loved her vegetable garden,” he told the Observer, popping his head over the wall between the maisonettes. “Then suddenly there was no singing. She was in such pain she couldn’t come out. It was terrible how it ended. We just hope they can get David home.”

Hunter’s lawyers have appealed to the attorney general, the top legal officer in the former British colony, to intervene in what is the first case of its kind in Cyprus. Against a backdrop of opposition from the Orthodox Church and debate in parliament over legalising euthanasia, the defence team asked that the charge be reduced to assisted suicide in line with legislation elsewhere in Europe. On Friday the request was rejected.

“We put together lengthy submissions … drawing on law and guidance from other jurisdictions explaining why a prosecution for murder is inappropriate in the circumstances of this case,” said Michael Polak, a barrister with the London-based legal aid group Justice Abroad. “These submissions have been rejected but no reasoning was given in the letter for this cause of action.”

The lawyers said they would continue to request that the prosecution take a “principled decision” so David Hunter could return to the UK.

In Ollie’s, a family-run pub near the palm-fringed cul-de-sac where the Hunters once lived, expats were reluctant to talk about an affair that has clearly cast a pall over the community. But genuine affection and respect for the Hunters were not in short supply.

“They were very good people,” said Petros Christofi, who presides over Tremithousa’s 1,300-strong community and rented the maisonette to the couple after they sold their Paphos flat to pay for Janice’s healthcare. “Ask Father Michael at the church, ask anyone here. They were liked by all.”

It was with a heavy heart, said Christofi, that he had testified to police on the night she died. “It’s clear she was suffering. It’s clear she was in pain. It’s clear this wasn’t murder and it’s clear our laws should change.”

A wooden cross marks the hillside spot where Janice is buried. A flower-filled jug and bouquets lie across the freshest grave in the cemetery full of foreign names.

“Dad is obsessed with the idea that he needs to visit Mum’s grave,” said Cawthorne, 49, who said her own heart condition has prevented her from travelling to Cyprus.

“He feels it’s indecent and disrespectful that he hasn’t been able to go. It’s been impossible to grieve for Mum. All we want is compassion. We need Dad home so we can grieve together.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • What's going on with James Harden?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. the Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Arizona Coyotes vs. the Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provi

  • Guelph, Ont., track and field club brings fitness, friendship to LGBTQ community

    Decked out in purple shorts and zebra-print running shoes, Jacob Maxwell leads about a dozen people through a brisk workout at the University of Guelph field house. By day, the 22-year-old studies to be a veterinarian. But on Sunday nights, he coaches Telos Athletics: an amateur track and field club that aims to bring the joy of movement to the LGBTQ community in the Ontario city. "Telos is … really a space for any kind of physical activity, all based on the principle that queer people are welco

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Pettersson puts up three points, Canucks edge Golden Knights 5-4 in crucial OT win

    VANCOUVER — Quinn Hughes scored 51 seconds into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks kept their dim playoff dreams alive with a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. The result moves Vancouver within three points of Vegas, with both teams grasping for the Western Conference wild card spots. Elias Pettersson had goal and a pair of assists for the Canucks (36-28-10) in regulation, while Bo Horvat had one of each. Vasily Podkolzin and Brad Richardson rounded out the scoring for the home s

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Jurassic Park reopens for Toronto Raptors playoff game against Philadelphia 76ers

    The Toronto Raptors reopened Jurassic Park outside Scotiabank Arena for fans on Saturday after COVID-19 restrictions kept the courtyard closed for two years. Thousands of fans poured into the large courtyard on the arena's west side to watch Game 1 of the first-round playoff series between the Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers. The game itself was held in Philadelphia. Vera Perez said she's happy to be able to watch the Raptors play once again in a public setting, but said she will still keep her m