Briton dies after luxury yacht smashes into rocks while swerving boat in Italy

Porto Cervo - AP/Antonio Satta

A British man has died after his 70ft-long luxury yacht smashed into rocks off the coast of Sardinia while swerving to avoid another boat.

At least two other people were injured in the accident, which happened near Porto Cervo on the island’s exclusive Costa Smeralda.

The victim, aged 63, is believed to have been the owner of the yacht.

The Italian coast guard found him conscious when they arrived at the scene, but he died of his injuries on the way to hospital, according to Italian reports.

Sardinia - ANSA

There were four people on board the vessel, including the captain. Two of them have serious injuries, while the other is only lightly injured. All were taken to hospital.

The accident happened at around 8.40pm on Sunday close to Li Nibani, a cluster of granite islands off the north-east coast of Sardinia.

The captain of the yacht reportedly swerved in an attempt to avoid an oncoming vessel. The yacht smashed into rocks and partially sank.

It has been recovered by the coast guard and towed to Porto Cervo.

The boat has been impounded while Italian authorities carry out an investigation.