Britney Spears Wears a Bikini and a Face Mask on a Beach Date with Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari enjoyed a day at the beach — and the couple did their bit to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Spears, 38, shared several snaps from their day on the sand on Instagram Monday, writing in the caption, "All you need is love and the beach …. @samasghari 🌸👙💋 !!!!!"

The photos included the couple, who have been dating since 2017, holding hands while facing the ocean and laying on towels side-by-side.

The "Toxic" singer wore a white cloth face mask, while Asghari wore a blue paper covering. Last week, California Governor Gavin Newsom made wearing face coverings in public mandatory.

Asghari shared the same photos on his own Instagram, writing, "What is it about the beach that makes you forget everything 🏝 @britneyspears ❤️"

Spears previously expressed how much she missed her boyfriend while they social distanced apart at the beginning of the pandemic.

"I have been quarantining since I got back from Louisiana weeks ago …. so basically I haven’t seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what feels like a lifetime 😭 !!!!" Spears wrote on Instagram in April.

"I have actually lost weight from missing him …. now none of my pants or shorts fit 🙄😳😳 !!!!!" she added. "Guess that’s what missing someone can do ❤️ …. who else is experiencing this ????!"

The pair reunited with a workout video and a pool day on Instagram in May.

Earlier this month, Spears debuted a new hairstyle when she "finally cut bangs."

"I know I need bangs 😜😜 !!!!!" the singer shared in a previous Instagram post. "Who would have thought bangs could make you look waaaaay younger ?!?!"

Earlier on Monday, Spears shared a video of herself posing in different crop tops set to Billie Eilish's "you should see me in a crown." The "...Baby One More Time" singer said that she shot the video two weeks ago because she "was proud and feeling good."