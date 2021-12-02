Britney Spears Is 'Very Excited' to Celebrate 40th Birthday in Cabo, Says Source: 'Perfect Timing'

Happy birthday, Britney Spears!

On Thursday, the singer celebrated her 40th birthday — and she's excited to spend the occasion on the beaches of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, alongside her fiancé Sam Asghari.

"Britney and Sam flew private jet to Cabo to celebrate her birthday," a source tells PEOPLE. "Britney was very excited. She loves beach vacations and hasn't been to Mexico in many years."

The trip to Mexico comes at a pivotal time for Spears after the termination of her 13-year conservatorship last month. As her birthday approached, fans outside of her court hearings clamored for her to be "free by 40."

"She is doing well. She is taking care of herself both physically and mentally," the source says. "Sam is her biggest supporter. She just loves being with him."

The insider adds, "She feels very lucky to be spending her 40th birthday with him. Such perfect timing to be out of the conservatorship. She feels beyond blessed in so many ways."

Ahead of her birthday trip, Britney shared several photos and videos of herself smooching her fiancé, 27, on the private jet ahead of their trip.

"Oh the precious joy today !!! Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away," she wrote on Instagram. "God thank you for being able to go out of the country !!!! I am blessed !!!!"

Sharing the same photos on Instagram, Asghari shared a sweet tribute to his fiancée, even calling her "wife."

"I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I'm inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world ❤️," Asghari wrote. "Everyday is your birthday my queen 👑"

He added, "Happy 1st birthday to my wife 🥳 #dec2nd@britneyspears."

Earlier this week, Spears gave an update to her fans on her health and said she had the "intention to do my best."

"My intention is to merely exist in hopes that others see me write … dance 💃🏼 … cry 😢 … laugh 😂 … sing 🎤 … or just speak 🗣 !!!! They know I exist to be a good person …. period," she wrote. "I hope my passion by just the thought of a dream and not yet even having one for so long because I couldn't be here with the tools of deceit … manipulation … not the right medicine at all whatsoever."

The singer added that she also intends to "give people hope" and that she knows she's "lucky to be present and exist today."

"I fought for that an extremely long time. I'm grateful for that but also I still need lots of healing," she wrote. "Not therapy … but kind of healing that comes from within !!!!"

Last month, Asghari walked the red carpet of the House of Gucci film and spoke to Variety on the red carpet about the end of Spears' conservatorship. He said that it's "an amazing time" for the couple and that he "absolutely" thought the legal hold on his fiancée would come to an end.

"I'm just living my life and we're going to have such an amazing future together," he said. "I just can't wait for all of that to happen."

He added, "I just want to thank her so much for putting me on the map as far as everything else that's going on with my career. Let's be real! Let's be real now."

The couple announced their engagement in September, after more than four years of dating. A source previously told PEOPLE that the two are in the planning stages of their wedding.