Britney Spears Upset About Welfare Check After Knives Dance Video: ‘Is it a Joke?’

Even though Britney Spears said “no one needs to call the police” following the viral video where she danced with (allegedly) prop knives, police did conduct a welfare check on Spears, who is not happy with how things went down.

On Saturday, Spears confirmed a Los Angeles Times report that the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office conducted a wellness check after “someone with personal ties” called them and expressed concern. “We believe that well-being check was sufficient,” a Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

Spears turned to Instagram Saturday to condemn the police for checking up on her, as well as throw some shade at her own mother.

“Is it a joke in the news again with welfare checks??? Come on America … we cooler than that, right ??? The officers came to my home and said they would not leave until they spoke to me as people do 4 minute performances with them. I am getting an apology,” Spears wrote.

“I’ve been bullied in my home for so long now…ITS ENOUGH! Don’t talk about it, come on, let’s DO !!! As my mom does the silent treatment when paps ask questions about her own daughter as if I’m in the wrong…nope it’s an old game. People need to be responsible for their actions! It’s about power for cops.”

On Wednesday, Spears posted the viral video, which was supposedly inspired by Shakira’s MTV VMAs performance. Following concerns about the singer — and reports that she cut herself while dancing — Spears told fans that she was holding “fake knives.”

“I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA,” she wrote Friday in the caption of another knives-dancing video. “These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by. Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks.”

The whole ordeal has been to the benefit of Los Angeles’ Hand Prop shop which, as they told TMZ, was facing a severe economic downturn due to the Hollywood strikes before Spears gave them a shout-out.

