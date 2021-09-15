Britney Spears takes break from social media after deactivating her Instagram account

Britney Spears (PA)

Britney Spears has said she wanted to take a break from social media following her engagement to Sam Asghari.

Fans noticed the singer’s Instagram account disappeared on Tuesday leading some to believe it had been deactivated.

Spears, 39, later confirmed she had deleted the account herself and reassured fans she would not be long.

“Don’t worry folks. Just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement. I’ll be back soon,” she wrote on Twitter.

Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart said “it was her decision” to step away from the social media platform in a statement to Fox News.

Meanwhile, an insider told Page Six that the star is “happy and in a great place” adding that “silence can be a powerful thing.”

Spears’ decision to delete her Instagram account comes after a recent post about being controlled by others.

The newly engaged pop superstar appeared to share an article on Instagram late Monday titled “Infusing Education with Heart” that she says she bonds with, according to reports.

The article, which has been shared on her social channel before, is said to explore the importance of teaching children with the heart in mind.

Spears had been using Instagram to share updates with fans amid her conservatorship battle.

Spears announced her engagement to Asghari after almost five years of dating (REUTERS)

It was on the platform that the Stronger singer announced on Sunday she was set to marry her partner.

Her decision to deactivate her Instagram account comes ahead of another hearing in the conservatorship that controls her life and career.

Her father Jamie oversees her multimillion dollar estate but agreed to step down after months of pressure from the singer, who demanded he be removed from the role.

In a stunning move earlier this month, lawyers for Jamie filed a petition at the court in Los Angeles asking a judge to consider terminating the conservatorship.

The judge now has to rule on the request. The next hearing is scheduled for September 29.

Spears announced her engagement to Iranian-born actor and fitness instructor Asghari, 27, after almost five years of dating.

