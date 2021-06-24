Britney Spears Spills One More Time On Conservatorship, “Pretending,” & Shocking Court Appearance

Turns out Britney Spears didn’t say all she had to say yesterday in court about the restrictive conservatorship that has ruled her life and career since 2008.

Just over 24 hours after telling a Los Angeles Superior Court judge and fans over the globe that she believed “this conservatorship is abusive” and “I want my life back,” Spears took to social media today to put the spotlight on the not quite accurate image she has been presenting the past few years.

“I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years …I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me,” the “..Baby One More Time” singer wrote. “Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped,” Spears added – as you can see in the post below.

Stunning DTLA listeners and #FreeBritney advocates with her rare court appearance and revelations of forced medication that makes her feel “drunk,” an IUD she isn’t allowed to have removed and essentially every aspect of her daily life, profession and finances being under scrutiny, Spears bluntly exclaimed she wanted the long term control her father and appointed officials have over her to cease. However, at least up until today, the 39-year old multi-platinum performer hasn’t yet actually filed paperwork with LASC Judge Penny to have the conservatorship discontinued or even augmented.

