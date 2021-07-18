Britney Spears Speaks Out About Continuing Family and Legal Drama: 'This Conservatorship Killed My Dreams'

Britney Spears

getty Britney Spears

Britney Spears is continuing to speak out about the way the world has handled her conservatorship.

After calling out her so-called supporters in an Instagram post on Friday, the "Lucky" singer doubled down on her message in a follow-up on Saturday, even threatening to quit the music industry altogether.

Spears, 39, posted a lengthy caption sharing her true feelings about her critics alongside an image with text that read, "Take me as I am or kiss my ass eat s--t and step on Legos [sic]."

RELATED: Inside Britney Spears' 'Wild' Conservatorship Hearing — and What's Next in Her Court Battle: Experts

"For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think 🚫🙅🏼‍♀️ 🚫!!!! I've done that for the past 13 years ... I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn't even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time ... which I didn't mind but it would have been nice to be able to go to the mother f---ing spa 💆🏼‍♀️🤭🧖🏼‍♀️ !!!!," she wrote.

"And no I'm not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans ... so I quit !!!!," Britney continued.

The pop icon has recently received public support from fans and fellow celebrities alike after taking the stand during a June 23 court hearing and speaking out about her 13-year conservatorship for the first time.

Since the hearing, her estate co-conservator Bessemer Trust, her longtime manager Larry Rudolph, and her court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham III have resigned from their positions.

Story continues

RELATED: Britney Spears Celebrates Her Win in Conservatorship Battle with Cartwheels: 'Blessed'

The "Stronger" singer's most recent win came on Wednesday when Judge Brenda Penny approved Spears and her personal conservator Jodi Montgomery's request to hire her own lawyer for her conservatorship case, granting her permission to hire Mathew Rosengart.

During the hearing, Britney reportedly called in to tell the judge that she'd like to press charges against father Jamie Spears, who is the co-conservator of her estate, for what she called "conservatorship abuse."

He and his lawyers have not responded to multiple requests for comment by PEOPLE.

However, Britney also included her issues with sister Jamie Lynn Spears in her Instagram statement on Saturday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try !!!! I didn't like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past ... I'm way past all that and have been for a long time !!!! And for women who say it's weird the way I still have hope for fairy tales ... go f--- yourself 🖕🏼 !!!!!," she stated.

Last month, Jamie Lynn, 30, appeared to support her sister in a video message, saying, "I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere ... I have nothing to gain or lose either way."

RELATED: Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Has a 'Lot of Concerns with the Conservatorship,' Says Source

Still, Britney maintains hope that all of this legal drama will play out in her favor eventually.

"As I said ... hope is all I have right now ... you're lucky I post anything at all ... if you don't like what you see, unfollow me !!! People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is !!!! I'm gonna go read a mother f---ing fairy tale now !!!!," she shared.

"Psss if you don't want to see my precious ass dancing in my living room or it's not up to your standards ... go read a f---ing book 📕 !!!!!," Britney concluded her message.