Britney Spears Sold Her Calabasas Mansion at a Hefty $1.7 million loss

Oops…she did it again. Sold another home, that is. Just eight months after becoming the owner of the lavish 11,650 square foot Calabasas mansion, Britney Spears sold her short-term abode for $10.1 million in cash, a sum that’s well below the $11.8 million she paid, according to property records.

"Our primary goal in the sale of the home was to do it as quickly and as painlessly as possible,” says listing agent Bryce Pennel of Compass, who noted that he sourced a buyer in under seven days and negotiated a non-contingent all-cash offer that closed in three business days. “It was discussed and mutually agreed upon that we would rather take the slam-dunk than risk selling even lower one year from now, after months of accrued carrying costs and expenses."

The 40-year-old pop queen purchased the 11,650-square-foot mansion after her June wedding to fitness trainer Sam Asghari, reportedly moving into the home and seemingly doing few, if any, renovations. But she did not stay long, citing privacy concerns, and listed the mansion off-market for $12 million early this year. Spears still owns the Thousand Oak, California mansion she bought in 2015.

The stucco and terracotta-roof residence, situated on 1.6-acres within the double-gated Estates at the Oaks neighborhood, was built in 2008. Inside, a 33-foot foyer clad in cantera stone greets guests. Just beyond, there is a formal dining room, a wood-paneled study, a grand living room, a gourmet kitchen and breakfast nook, seven bedrooms, and nine baths. The ornate interior is accented with imported onyx, walnut and alder wood panels, stone floors, wide arched hallways, sprawling vaulted ceilings, Ann Sacks mosaic tile designs, and hand-carved fireplaces.

There is also a list of luxury amenities including a gourmet kitchen, a 10-seat home theater with leather reclining seats, a walk-in safe, a wine cellar, a game room with a mahogany wet bar, a gift-wrapping room and a pet wash basin.

The resort-like backyard features a 2,000-square-foot entertaining area with a barbecue center and fireplace. Just beyond, there’s a 55-foot pool, spa, waterfalls, a waterslide, and a detached one-bedroom, one-bath guesthouse with its own kitchen and five-car garage.

The buyer is listed in records as a corporation.

