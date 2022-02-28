Britney Spears Shows Off Engagement Ring While Celebrating 'Wonderful' Fiancé Sam Asghari's Birthday

Britney Spears can't get enough of her engagement ring!

The pop star, 40, gave fans a glimpse of her round-cut diamond on Instagram Sunday, with a cute clip of fiancé Sam Asghari kissing her hand.

"May the birthday celebrations begin for my wonderful fiancé … I love him so much ❤️ !!!" Spears captioned the footage, filmed on a private plane. "My hero … my mentor … my rock … my bliss … my love ❤️ !!! I hope you get everything and more for your birthday 🎂 !!!"

In the sweet snap, Asghari kissed the "Toxic" singer's fingers, smiled, and sipped his coffee before starting to choke, which sent Spears into giggles.

Commenting on the clip, the actor and fitness enthusiast pointed out that Spears' ring was "on the right hand because we don't follow rules! ❤️"

On drinking his coffee too quickly, he added, "Also not use [sic] to this bougie ass coffee ☕️ I like the economy seats much better 😂"

Asghari turns 28 on Friday, and posted an Instagram video of an intimate kiss with his fiancée after they reached their tropical destination.

"Island love 🏝 with the lioness @britneyspears," he captioned a video of himself holding and kissing Spears in a palm tree-lined pool.

Spears and Asghari have been romantically linked since 2016, and got engaged in September 2021.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the pop icon was "ecstatic" about the proposal, which came two months before the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

One month earlier, she'd praised Asghari in an Instagram post, writing that he's "been with me through both the hardest and best years" of her life.

"Sam has been Britney's rock for years. He makes sure that she eats well and works out," a source told PEOPLE in June. "She leans on him for everything. He works and has his own life too, but is around as much as he can."