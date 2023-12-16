Britney Spears Seemingly Responds to Justin Timberlake’s ’No Disrespect’ Disclaimer After His Las Vegas Show

The post comes two days after Timberlake seemingly referenced the pop star before performing "Cry Me a River" at the opening of the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas

Ethan Miller/Getty Britney Spears (L) and Justin Timberlake (R) at a celebrity basketball game on July 29, 2001

Britney Spears seemingly referred to her ex Justin Timberlake in her latest Instagram post.

The post was published two days after Timberlake said "no disrespect" before singing his 2002 song "Cry Me a River" in front of a star-studded crowd at the opening of the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Spears shared a clip of a leopard standing between two pole-dancing men and a man standing upside down against a wall.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Star-Studded Grand Opening Celebration on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada

In the caption, she wrote, "Oh Jesus Christ, the stories … I could tell on the set of this one☝🏻 !!! There's always more to the story and that's not even half of it !!! It was shot in Arizona 120 degree heat 🥵 … 2 different version videos were shot for this song … most boys say "OH I'M SHOOK"!!! Psss I never mentioned how I beat him in basketball 🏀 and he would cry … no disrespect 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!"

Spears and Timberlake, 42, famously wore matching jerseys featuring their nicknames for each other, Pinky and Stinky, during *NSYNC's third annual Challenge for the Children charity event in July 2001.

Although they dated from 1999 to 2002, their relationship has been making headlines since Spears' memoir The Woman in Me was released.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake of NSYNC at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA

"It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me. No more conspiracy, no more lies — just me owning my past, present and future," she told PEOPLE before its release in October.

In the memoir, Spears shared details about their relationship, including the claim that she had an abortion after becoming pregnant with his baby.

She also wrote about "Cry Me a River" and its music video, saying that it caused her to look like a "harlot who'd broken the heart of America's golden boy" to the public while she was "comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood."

Dave Hogan/Getty Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in the audience at the 2000 MTV Music Video Awards

While Timberlake has not confirmed that Spears was the source of inspiration for the track, he previously wrote in his memoir, 2018's Hindsight: & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me, that he wrote it after feeling "scorned."

"I've been scorned. I've been pissed off. I wrote 'Cry Me a River' in two hours. I didn't plan on writing it," he wrote.



