Britney Spears Says Watching 'Euphoria' Was Like Meditation

Britney Spears seems to be just like the rest of us, being obsessed with HBO's buzziest show Euphoria. The star, who recently deactivated her Instagram account, went back on the social media platform to share her appreciation for the TV series.

She began her post by mentioning that she began the show for Mental Health Awareness Week. "A little while ago I watched this insane amazing show Euphoria," she wrote in a caption accompanying a clip of Zendaya. "Good God it’s too good," she said, adding that she's a "little behind" on watching the show.

"Watching this and being entertained by these crazy plots I suddenly felt all my anxiety go away... The show was like meditation!!!!! It put a HUGE grin on my face... and if you want to be zen... there’s sound therapy... stillness... yoga... monk retreats... but last but definitely not least, train your thoughts to think things that make you SMILE." She urged fans to keep smiling to finish off the post.

For those who have yet to watch the series, Euphoria touches on a wide range of mental health-related topics, from drug addiction to physical abuse. Prior to the second season, Zendaya issued a trigger warning, telling fans that the episodes are for mature audiences.