Britney Spears Says She's 'Embarrassed As Hell' After A Fan's Video Of Her Goes Viral

Britney Spears has a reputation for Instagram performances. The "Toxic" singer has been seemingly working out her breakup frustrations through dance—and not just on social media.

Earlier this month, Spears was spotted at Baja Diablo bar in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Fans videoed the newly-single star dancing in a red dress and white-rimmed sunglasses, Page Six reports. However, shortly after the content surfaced of her night out, Spears took to Instagram, claiming she was "embarrassed as hell" by the footage.

"Like a lost idiot I heard music and horns from my car 🚗!!! I walked in like a deer in headlights and had no idea I was being recorded from all sides!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "I’m only human and I have no idea what the hell is going on with my hair but I made a pit stop in Mexico 🇲🇽!!!"

The singer went on to say she was heading to Italy next to grab her "favorite spaghetti and meatballs," before adding that she hoped the owner could sneak her in through "the back door" amid all the fanfare.

Spears has been spending quite a bit of time in Mexico. Not only did the singer vacation there with her soon-to-be ex-husband Sam Asghari shortly before news of their split hit the internet, but she has been celebrating single life in Cabo for the past week—horseback riding topless and getting new tattoos.

The former couple officially announced their split in mid-August, after Asghari filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences." Spears herself confirmed the news on Instagram just days later, writing, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked."

"I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody’s business!!!" she continued. "You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions!!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best!!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good!!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile!!!"

