Britney Spears says she’s writing a book about a ghost ‘stuck in limbo’ due to ‘trauma and pain’

Britney Spears has said that she is writing a book about a ghost “stuck in limbo” amid her fight to end her conservatorship.

The pop star scored a major legal victory last month after a Los Angeles judge suspended her father Jamie from his role overseeing her business affairs.

On Friday (8 October), Spears shared a black and white image of a hand holding a pen emerging from a lake.

“I’m writing a book about a girlâ£ who was murdered … yet her ghost gets stuck in limbo because of trauma and pain and she doesn’t know how to cross over to the world she use to know !!!!” Spears wrote.

“After being stuck in limbo for three years, she is a ghost who thrives off of her reflection in her mirror for existence!!!! She has no one she can trust but something happens and she figures out how to cross over to the world where her family is !!!!”

The singer continued: “Coming out of the limbo she has a decision to make … greet the same people who murdered her or create a whole new life !!!!

“She no longer needs her mirror … she found a portal by citing certain prayers constantly that give her the insight and gift to not be scared anymore and come out of limbo … but what I will leave to the IMAGINATION is what she does when she crosses over …… besides learning to write her name again !!!!â£”

Many of Spears’s followers commented that the story was a metaphor for the singer leaving her conservatorship. “This is the story about a girl named Britney,” one commenter wrote in reference to her song “Lucky”.

“That’s a beautiful way to communicate how you feel. You can do it,” another fan said.

Earlier this week, Spears took aim at her family over their handling of her conservatorship by sharing a picture about the importance of sisters.

She has previously accused her own sister, Jamie Lynn, and said that her “so-called support system has hurt me deeply”.